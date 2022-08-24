Three Jolly Coachmen’s Coffee House Concert Series Kicks Off September 16





WILLIAMSBURG Williamsburg-based trio The Three Jolly Coachmen have announced that they will be sponsoring a new series of concerts in Williamsburg beginning Friday, September 16. The Three Jolly Coachmen’s Coffee House will feature bi-monthly entertainment by a variety of local talent in an atmosphere reminiscent of a 1960s coffeehouse. All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis Hall of the Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, located at 331 Duke of Gloucester St., just behind the Lululemon store. The Three Jolly Coachmen will open the series on Sept. 16, and later dates will also feature popular local combos Joe’s Day Off and Bagels and Fraylox Klezmer Band, according to press releases. The Three Jolly Coachmen have been performing since 2007 as a tribute to the Kingston Trio. “For the past 15 years, we’ve loved playing to enthusiastic audiences around Williamsburg who have fond memories of the folk music craze that firmly anchored the imagination of late 1900s American pop music. 1950s to early 1960s,” says Three Jolly Coachmen. member Greg Davy. “We play as a tribute to the Kingston Trio because we believe they were among the most influential bands of that time. They made great singable music that many other folk bands imitated and also inspired many young pop singers who became famous, such as the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary. In addition to promoting musicians, TheThree Jolly Coachmen’s Coffee House will also regularly feature an exhibition of work by local artists. The Three Jolly Coachmen have announced that works by renowned local artist Bob Oller will be on display at the concert on September 16. A portion of the proceeds from the concert series will be donated to a Williamsburg-area charity. The charity that will benefit from the concert on September 16 will be theSpiritWorks Foundation, which provides peer-to-peer programs and services for children, youth and adults recovering from substance abuse illness. Its programs and services build resilience in children, inspire youth to live drug-free, and support, educate and empower adults in recovery. Tickets are $30, $25 and $20 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. For more information and to reserve a place, send your requests to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/news/2022/08/24/three-jolly-coachmens-coffee-house-concert-series-to-debut-sept-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos