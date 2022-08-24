



Desert Diamond Casinos, ASM Global and the City of Glendale Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Rapidly Develop a Growing Entertainment District Newly named “Desert Diamond Arena Unite Regional PartnersFor Arizona’s premier entertainment destination GLENDALE, Ariz. Today, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global announced plans for a major new partnership that will rename the 18,000-seat facility in the city of Glendales as Desert Diamond Arena. The deal marks the dawn of a new level of entertainment offerings for years to come. Located less than a mile away in the dynamic sports and entertainment district of Glendales, the partnership will integrate new opportunities and synergies between ASM Global, Desert Diamond Casinos and a world-class arena. New flagship events, interconnected promotions, special offers and other amenities will all be part of an unprecedented entertainment mecca in one of Arizona’s fastest growing regions. This is just the beginning, as planned major arena upgrades and future hotel and resort expansions at Desert Diamond Casinos will ensure new future opportunities. The announced agreement will be in place for at least a decade starting this fall and will bring together partners who share a commitment to supporting the community by expanding entertainment and economic opportunities. The announcement comes as ASM Global has transitioned to offering a full program of high profile concerts. Upcoming numbers include big-name talents such as Alan Jackson, Roger Waters, the professional teams of Bull Rider, Pepe Aguilar and Ateez. Additional titles have already been secured for 2023, including Rage Against the Machine and Carrie Underwood. Mike Bean, CEO of Tohono Oodham Gaming Enterprise, said, “Desert Diamond Casinos has always been committed to building a thriving West Valley community with diverse entertainment options. It made sense to connect our capabilities with our neighbors at ASM Global and the City of Glendale so that we can provide the best possible experience for all of our customers. We appreciate the vision of Glendale leaders in establishing a neighborhood thriving sport and entertainment venue where we can all succeed together. Jason Oberlander, Chief Commercial Officer of ASM Global, said, “This is about much more than changing the name of the arena. Strengthening our relationship with Desert Diamond Casinos through this new agreement will allow us to go further than ever in providing the highest level of entertainment experiences for our guests. With the City of Glendale, this partnership is more than the sum of its parts and we are excited to move forward with this new opportunity. “The exciting news about the naming rights deal is a big win for Glendale and the West Valley,” Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said. Restaurants. It’s a perfect choice for their brand be extended to our arena.We are proud of the strong partnership between the Tohono Oodham Nation and our community. About Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita and Why) and one in the West Valley in Glendale, AZ, is owned and operated by Tohono Oodham Gaming Enterprise, a Tohono Nation company Oodham. Additional information can be found at www.ddcaz.com or by calling 833-DDC-2WIN. Follow Desert Diamond Casino West Valley on Twitter (@DDCWestValley), Facebook (@DDCWestValley) and Instagram (@desertdiamondwestvalley). About ASM Global ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, providing locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve optimal results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers and performance venues. About the City of Glendale With a population of over 250,000, Glendale is a premier destination to live, work and play. Glendale offers top-notch entertainment and shopping opportunities and a growing list of iconic businesses that all call the city home. The city is also home to Luke Air Force Base. State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena in the sports and entertainment district of Glendales host the Arizona Cardinals and major concerts as well as mega events such as the 2023 Super Bowl LVII and the 2024 NCAA Final Four. For more information on Glendale, please visit growglendale.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.









