Kanganas’ antics threaten to overshadow her achievements as an actress
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranauts’ decision to question the credibility of the Filmfare Awards casts a question mark over her own career. She received five Filmfare Awards for four of her films Gangster, Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.
File photo of Kangana Ranaut. PTI
I don’t understand why Kangana Ranaut, a multi-tested Bollywood actress, engages in pointless controversies that do nothing to advance her career or boost her credibility. After battling with lyricist Javed Akhtar, politician Uddhav Thackeray, singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Karan Johar, she has now decided to take movie hazard magazine. What is the problem? She’s not happy to be nominated for an award.
Ranaut was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at 67e year of the Filmfare Awards to honor his work in film Thalaivii (2021). This biopic, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa, was directed by AL Vijay. Instead of gracefully accepting the nomination, Ranaut wrote an Instagram post calling Filmfare for its unethical, corrupt and utterly unfair practices and even threatened to sue Movie danger. She also alleged that movie hazard threatened not to give her an award if she refused to perform.
While Ranaut might congratulate herself on her supposed bravery, her decision to question the credibility of the Filmfare Awards casts a question mark over her own career, considering she has benefited immensely from five Filmfare Awards for four of her Anurag films. basus Bandit: A Love Story (2006), Madhur Bhandarkars Fashion (2008), Vikas Bahls Queen (2013) and the film Aanand L. Rais Tanu Weds Manu: the feedback (2015). Is she also planning to return those awards, or is the threat to sue Filmfare just a perfectly timed publicity stunt to accompany the ongoing promotional campaign for her film? Emergency?
We will know soon. Meanwhile, Filmfare has already released an official statement expressing its disappointment at Ranauts’ unwarranted malicious remarks. The statement claims that Ranaut was notified of her nomination and requested her residential address so that the invitation to attend the awards ceremony could be delivered.
The statement also clarified that the nominations are not based on whether or not a celebrity agrees to perform at the ceremony. In conclusion, the statement notes that, given Ms. Ranaut’s irresponsible remarks about the Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the film. Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against his malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.
In her Instagram post, Ranaut, who seems to have little respect for her contemporaries, said she faced poor work. This pompous claim seems hollow and laughable since the other nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) are Kiara Advani for Vishnuvardhans ShershaahKriti Sanon for Laxman Utekars MimiParineeti Chopra for Dibakar Banerjees Sandeep Aur Pinky FaraarTaapsee Pannu for Akarsh Khuranas Rashmi Rocketand Vidya Balan for Amit V. Masurkars Lioness.
Ranaut deserves applause for taking on the lead role in Thalaivii but her contemptuous tone towards other women in the same industry will probably not please anyone. She was once hailed as a feminist icon because she confronted Johar on her own talk show Coffee with Karan, and branded him as the standard-bearer for nepotism, but what she’s doing right now is just sloppy, unprofessional behavior. A principled stance against the gender award functions that Aamir Khan is known for would have made sense, but the vitriol directed at other women competing for the same prize seems totally out of place.
Ranaut may want to remember that the audiences who showered her with love did so because of her acting skills and her remarkable ability to move them with awe-inspiring performances. They also supported her when nasty statements slandering her were made by three of her ex-boyfriends Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and Hrithik Roshan. However, they refuse to support his filmmaking because his focus has shifted away from his acting. His latest movie Dhaakad (2022), directed by Razneesh Ghai, fared miserably.
Ranaut is a four-time winner of the National Film Awards. She was honored with the Padma Shri by the Indian government. With all these accomplishments, she is expected to conduct herself with more dignity in professional circles and public forums. If she doesn’t pull herself together, it could be detrimental to her own growth as an actor. When audiences go to theaters to watch his movies or stream them online, they don’t care about their outrage or iconoclasm. What they want is their money. Is Ranaut ready to listen?
I can’t wait to see her slip into the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency a political drama in which Ranaut is not only an actor but also a director and producer. In this multi-starred film, Mahima Chaudhary will play the role of writer-activist Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade will play the role of poet-politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Anupam Kher will play the character of Jayaprakash Narayan. Sounds exciting.
Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based writer who tweets @chintanwriting
