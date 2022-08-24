Lights, camera, action: More than 150 Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers have been granted permission to shoot movies and web series in J&KFGN News





Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has licensed over 150 Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers to shoot movies and web series in the union territory. Officials said the J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) had received more than 500 requests from filmmakers to resume filming. Director of Films Afaq Rasool Gadda told the Kashmir Monitor that so far 150 filmmakers have been allowed to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. Although not many movies have been shot here, new movies will be shot in the coming weeks. The process of receiving applications and granting clearances is an ongoing process, he said. Gadda said major southern and Bollywood banners will shoot movies and web series in the coming months. “Aamir Khan star Lal Singh Chadha was shot dead in Kashmir. A team from National Geography also shot their film in Kashmir. From documentaries to feature films, major brands are now interested in filming on Union territory,” he said. Another official said that many producers in Punjab are also showing keen interest in shooting their music videos in autumn and winter. The J&K administration introduced the permit system as part of the Public Services Guarantee Act 2011 (PGSA). This implies that the administration must give permission to producers who intend to shoot in J&K within the stipulated 30-day period. A one-stop mechanism was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council to facilitate hassle-free filming. Filmmakers apply online at jkfilm.jk.gov.in. A filmmaker can choose a location and book it online. He can benefit from the incentives offered by the administration. Last year, the government launched its first film policy to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also established a Film Development Fund (FDF) within the Department of Public Information for the financial year 2022-23 for the disbursement of grants provided for in the J&K Film Policy 2021. Over the past year, many films and clips have been shot in the valley. Among them are Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and Udit Narayan and Lakhwinder Wadal music videos.

