Delhi Crimes Shefali Shah Calls Boycott Bollywood, Cancel Culture As A Trend: Don’t Think It Lasts Long
Shefali Shah is one of the most talented actors in small town Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered several memorable performances in films like Monsoon Wedding, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do and the recently released film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. His acting range and skills have won him both critical acclaim and the love and adulation of audiences. Now she is gearing up for the second season of her hit series Delhi Crime. In the midst of this, she joined a news portal for a chat, in which she expressed her views on the ongoing boycott and cancel culture in Bollywood.
Shefali Shah shares her thoughts on ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Cancel Culture’
Lately, the boycott and cancel culture trends of Bollywood movies and actors on social media have drawn particular attention. In a conversation with India Today, Shefali Shah asked the same question. Addressing the issue, the actress expressed her belief that the boycott culture would not last long. She said, “It’s a trend. I don’t think it’s sustainable.” Asked about the perception that Bollywood might be coming to an end, she replied, “Really! I don’t think that’s possible. Cinema is a culture like cricket. He can’t die…he can’t. People have their point of view, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we receive. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say “we tried” and move on.
About Delhi Crime Season 2
The trailer for the second season of Shefali Shah of Netflix’s Delhi Crime has been released recently. The first season made history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards by winning the title for Best Drama Series. The second season trailer brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, along with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles. The show is set to start streaming on Netflix from August 26.
