5 Best Bollywood Divas Celebrity Couple Rings

The rings become very special when accompanied by the promise of marriage. Real Bollywood weddings are no exception. The latest celebrity weddings have been spectacular, especially in terms of their outfit choices, locations, and yet their grand wedding rings.

Celebrity wedding rings are exceptional and they never hesitate to flaunt them. In this article, we will delve into the details of some of the extraordinary wedding rings owned by top Bollywood celebrities in recent times.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal wedding bands

Neither the red bride’s lehenga nor their destination wedding in Rajasthan stood out as much as Katrina Kaifs’ wedding ring. Katrina’s ring from the Tiffany Collection bears a striking resemblance or similarity to Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Both couple bands are crafted in platinum metal with an engraved solitaire diamond.

Vickey Kaushal chose a classic platinum wedding ring. Platinum is the symbol of true love, purity, rarity and strength. These are platinum qualities equivalent to the ideals of true eternal love. Vicky’s classic platinum ring truly symbolizes love’s eternal endurance.

Tiffany is known for its diamond wedding bands and red-blue-hued boxes. The ring features a Tiffany Soleste blue sapphire diamond ring in a platinum band with sparkling diamonds surrounded by velvety sapphires. The platinum ring features a cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds.

The rings of Soleste have a meaning – the word sol means sun in Spanish. And, the Tiffany Soleste design features a center diamond or gemstones surrounded by a row of brilliant cut white diamonds for an extraordinary display of light.

On the other hand, the blue sapphire chosen by this Bollywood diva signifies honesty, sincerity and fidelity in a relationship. She categorically chose sapphire believed to bring good fortune in marriage and keep the bond strong and healthy.

The beautiful meaning and meaning of sapphire makes their relationship special for years to come. No wonder, this alluring piece of the wedding ring worn by Katrina Kaif has become the talk of the town.

“ The ring costs INR 6,05,808 “

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Dressed in a white silk saree with red and gold trim, famous TV queen Mouni Roy looked stunning at her wedding. But what was even more remarkable was his enormous alliance.

When choosing a style of ring, Mouni Roy chose an iconic piece of a wedding band. The bride was seen showing off her giant square-shaped diamond set in a band of gold. This simple yet stunning design features a dazzling princess cut solitaire on a plain gold band creating a timeless look.

The shape truly reflects the true romantic heart of the bride. The princess stone form is known for manifesting beauty, style, and cutting edge. To add more, the solitaire symbolizes the most precious moments in life that this famous actress wished to portray through her wedding ring.

Mounis’ style towards distinction and personalization inspired her to choose a timelessly elegant diamond solitaire ring.

It not only made her special but also made her feel super special on the big day. This ultimate classic ring went very well with the glamor and style of this Bollywood celebrity and made her look stunning.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor

The simplicity reflected in her wedding attire could not overshadow her sparkling wedding band exclusively designed by a French luxury jewelry brand, Van Cleef and Arpels.

The ring was custom made for the bride, and nothing could stop us from noticing it stunning solitaire wedding ring who features a special bond with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, the lucky number 8.

Once in love, always in love – Ranbir Kapoor spared no effort to gift his beloved a bespoke wedding ring from London featuring a massive hexagonal diamond set on a band with eight beautifully encrusted diamonds.

No wonder this pretty Bollywood diva wowed us all with her ring. It is a strong and resilient form symbolizing harmony and balance. A hexagonal ring represents compatibility and unity in a relationship reflecting the relationship between Alia and Ranbirs in its truest sense.

Alia made sure both of their rings reflected her style and also enjoyed her vintage aesthetic with a contemporary twist.

The ring was definitely perfect for the bride-to-be who wanted something unique. The Alias ​​wedding ring is believed to be in the high range of over three crores.

Raj Kumar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul

For the wedding day, the bride chose to stay in touch with her roots, the legacy of the bong. Patralekhaa Paul looked stunning in her bright red tulle embroidered butti sari and red and white Shankha Pola bangles. But, what stole the show was her classic wedding band that sparkled and glistened in the sunlight.

She opted for a simple yet unique wedding band that will stand the test of time while reflecting her dedication and commitment to her life partner.

A wedding ring is a universal sign of eternal love, fidelity, perfection and infinity.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Amidst such pomp and spectacle, Deepika Padukone made the most beautiful of brides. However, what has caught the eye besides his Sanskrit dupatta quote is his lonely covenant.

The platinum-set rectangle solitaire not only had the town talking for its size, but it looked just awesome in her henna-laden hands. She has ensured that her wedding band never goes out of style and remains a timeless piece of jewelry.

This elegant and perennially popular piece of jewelry draws attention to its center diamond, making it the star of the show. As pretty as Deepika was dressed as the perfect bride, the solitaire ring on her finger was just as stunning.

The superstar chose the solitaire to represent exclusivity, elegance and timelessness, while being sober at the same time. It presented a perfect combination of vintage, classic, bold and beautiful. There is something humiliating about holding a diamond in Deepikas’ hand.

Deepika has chosen a perfect love symbol that reflects her true feelings towards her partner.

“ The cost of the Deepika Padukones wedding ring is estimated between 1.3 and 2.7 crore. “

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyankas Chopard wedding couple’s wedding band features 3.9 carats of Ashoka cut diamonds that perfectly matched her wedding attire. The intricate henna on her hand only made the stunning ring even more stunning. Her husband Nick Jonas opted for a simple gold wedding band from the same brand.

The actress chose to wear this exclusive stone known for its distinctive cut and several sparkling facets. This spectacular choice caught everyone’s attention.

Ashoka cut diamonds are rare but make a perfect match. Its history makes it even more interesting. No wonder, this super hot celeb has made sure all the attention is on the diamond itself.

“ Priyanka Chopras wedding ring cost is around INR 1,40,35,000. “

Why does a celebrity choose to wear a unique wedding ring?

It’s easy to admire anything about a celebrity from their red carpet outfits, relationships, and wedding outfits. Of course, engagement rings. When it comes to their marriage, everyone prefers exclusivity which symbolizes mutual commitment and everlasting love. Their wedding rings are avant-garde and encompass rich sentimental values.

Cost of celebrity couple rings?

Bollywood couples spend millions of dollars on their wedding outfits and adornments. The Bollywood couple rings the ballpark price starting cost Rs. 3 lakh to around 10 lakh. Most Bollywood divas go for the solitaire diamond and emerald cut shape.

