Native Bidask with Booking Dogs actress Elva Guerra





Last weekend, Native Bidask (Spotlight), Indigenous News OnlineNeely Bardwell and Kristen Lilya hosted Elva Guerra on the show. Guerra plays Jackie on the hit FX show Reservation Dogs which first premiered last summer. Guerra is a Two-Spirit Indigenous actor who first got his chance when he auditioned for the show, thinking he was just going to be a background actor. They have since made great strides in their acting careers, and we can expect to see more of their character in the new season two of Reservation dogs. Never miss the biggest stories and breaking news from Indian Country. Click here to sign up and receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning. During the Native Bidask segment, Guerra talked to us about his experience as a two-spirited actor. I think that was one of my hardest parts of coming to terms with being non-binary and being part of the LGBTQ+ community and also trying to be an actor all at the same time, it’s almost as if all of those things could be at fault for my career, Guerra explained. I really tried to put a bit of myself into Jackie, including her clothes. It’s very androgynous and his haircut, it was my haircut when I was 16 when I first auditioned. Sterling Harjo who wanted this hairstyle on me was putting me on screen. It was a little bit to show the world who I am but without really saying it. Saying Jackie is non-binary or two-spirited isn’t who she is, but me as a two-spirit person playing her and speaking through her and just being on screen for other two-spirit people to see you can act and you can be here. It’s showing them that it’s possible. Watch the full interview below or here. About the Author: “Native News Online is one of the most widely read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and other Indigenous peoples. Contact us at [email protected]” Contact: [email protected]

