Telugu star Allu Arjun competes with Bollywood celebrities for brand deals





The Pushpa actor starred in the latest Coca-Cola commercial. Here’s a breakdown of his equity as a brand endorser.

For the first time in Indian advertising, Allu Arjun – a Telugu actor, appears alongside South Korean pop group TRI.BE and North Indian singer Armaan Malik. Arjun’s music video is an advertisement for Coca-Cola and is over 2 minutes long. In the past, Coca-Cola has been endorsed by Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Malhotra.

The difference between Arjun and the actors mentioned above? They are all Bollywood actors and none of them (except Aishwarya Rai) have acted in South Indian movies. While Arjun, on the other hand, has never acted in a Hindi film and focuses almost exclusively on Telugu cinema.

How does Arjun stand today on the same platform that these actors once stood? Part of that answer lies in his latest blockbuster film – Pushpa: the rise – released in December 2021. The film was originally shot in Telugu, but dubbed into several Indian languages ​​and became a huge hit across the country.

Pushpa’s success in numbers

With Pushpas success, Arjun is no longer a regional player but a national star. One that is widely recognized and subsequently endorsed by major brands like Zomato, KFC, Rapido and Parle Agros Frooti. He selects these endorsement offers. Media reports that he recently turned down a pan masala trademark endorsement deal – a deal which would have earned him nearly Rs. 10 crores.

Brands the actor endorses

Manish Porwal, Managing Director – Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions is not surprised that Arjun declined endorsement. He probably would have been trolled if he had accepted it. He’s an actor and a star. In the South especially, when people like an actor, they become big fans and the star has a huge influence. Its appeal to audiences is equal to the appeal that some of India’s top actors might have, he says.

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Rediffusion and founder of the Indian Institute of Human Brands is also not surprised that his denial of approval has made headlines. Movie Allu Arjuns Pushpa helped him gain exposure, attract mainstream audiences and gain recognition across India – all without him starring in a Hindi film, he says.

Goyal specifically refers to the fact that Arjun has not acted in any Bollywood movies because in the past it was the most common way for a South Indian actor to get noticed in other parts from the country.

Many actors gained national appeal this way. This includes Sridevi (who has starred in films like English vinglish and Sir, India)Hema Malini (Sholay, Andaz)Jaya Prada(Sindoor)Madavan (Tanu marries Manu, 3 idiots)Dhanouche (Shamitabh, Raanjhana), Siddharth (Basanti Rank, Chashme Baddoor) and Prabhu Deva (Everyone Can Dance, Street Dancer 3D).

Porwal says the North vs South divide is narrowing and now cross-regional films are doing well at pan-Indian level. That’s because the movies tend to have a very rustic 90s appeal. North Indian movies have always done well in the south, but if you take movies like Pushpa or the Baahubali franchise, they’ve been extremely successful across India – and it’s a trend that will continue to grow, he says.

N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, says that many non-Telugu audiences consume Telugu films for their production quality, action sequences, catchy dance numbers, etc. Today, audiences don’t care what language a film was shot in. entertaining, has a gripping storyline, they’ll watch it, he says.

Goyal mentions that Pushpa is more popular than any Bollywood movie right now and most people recognize Arjun – which maybe wasn’t the case two years ago.

Three things play a big role in a competing star in the brand endorsement game — recognition, familiarity and general appeal, Goyal says.

Goyal adds that Pushpas the popularity added to Arjun’s value as a brand endorser. He reveals that Allu Arjun charges around Rs. 7.5 crore per endorsement deal while Ranveer Singh demands at least Rs. 6 crore and Singh gives the mark at least 2 days of his time.

Porwal says that in Arjuns case, the success of his movies will also help him get more return per deal. South Indian actors tend to be picky about their endorsements. For many years, stars like Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth have completely refused to make brand endorsements – so there’s a huge premium when it comes to endorsements. Arjun is more likely to get his money’s worth from brands, he points out.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (KurKure, Munch, Myntra, PhonePe), Rashmika Mandanna (McDonald’s, Plum, Santoor), Ram Charan (Frooti, ​​Disney+Hotstar), Junior NTR (Appy Fizz), Mahesh Babu (Closeup, Flipkart ) and Vijay Devarkonda (Moj, Thums Up).

In the past, Sridevi was one of the actors who had national appeal besides working as a brand endorser for Lux Soap. Chandramouli says it was much rarer to see national-level brand endorsements from a Southern male actor. It used to be, but that’s changing – especially in the case of actors like Arjun.

Chandramouli points out that Pushpa and RRR were two of the most popular movies India saw as the movie industry emerged from the pandemic. In contrast, Bollywood films have not been able to perform well at the Box Office.

He argues that a film’s performance at the box office does not affect the fees the actor charges to work in the film. Bollywood actors charge almost 60-70% of the total production value of movies. In comparison, you have South Indian actors who have delivered consistent hits, don’t act expensive, and are already widely recognized superstars in their own region. Allu Arjun is an example of this and this makes him a valuable endorser and the brand value of Telugu actors will only increase, he says.

