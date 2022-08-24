Celebrities who use the method to play roles: Nicole Kidman, More





Get into character. Many well-known Hollywood stars use the acting method to get into character and to better bring authentic portrayals to the screen. As Nicole Kidman ready to play the intimidating Masha in HulusNine perfect strangersadaptation, which premiered in August 2021, she only spoke in Masha’s thick Russian accent and would not be addressed by her real name. I wanted a very calm and healing energy to emanate all the time. So I remember going up to people and putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand, she explained during a Television Critics Association panel at the time. They were talking to me or using my name Nicole, and I was completely unaware of it. I would answer only Masha. Thebig little liesThe old-timers accent and mindset applied not just to when she was on set, but even when she walked home at the end of each day. She even revealed that her husband, Keith Urbanliked his particular characterization. He liked Masha when she came home, Kidman revealed toAND! newthat month, he liked the Russian accent, I must say. ThePromThe actress isn’t the first actor to go above and beyond, playing her characters authentically. For instance, Shia Labeouf joined an armed forces regiment and had a tooth pulled before shootingFury. Furyis the most meat I’ve ever had to chew, theEven Stevensalum revealed toDizzymagazine in November 2014. David [Ayer, the director] told us from the gate: I need you to give me everything. So the day after I got the job, I joined the US National Guard. I was baptized, accepted Christ into my heart, tattooed my surrender, and became assistant chaplain to Captain Yates for the 41st Infantry. I spent a month living on a forward operating base. LaBeouf also noted that he pulled a tooth, stabbed his face, spent several days watching horses die, and did not bathe for four months to better get into character. Other actors use various tricks to maintain their characterizations between takes.Grey’s Anatomystar Camille Luddington retained Jo Wilson’s American accent even when the cameras stopped rolling, instead reverting to his native English. I can’t do what Kevin McKidd does and he spends the day switching between accents, the British actress explained via Snapchat, in August 2017 Youtube If I did that, then Jo Wilson would probably sound very British, so even when I’m not filming in character, I keep that accent because it’s easier for me to keep sounding American all day. Scroll below to find out which actors have taken to method acting for their well-known roles:

