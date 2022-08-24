



As a trumpeter, jaimie branch knew how to throw but she ended up making her horn speak in fortifying gestures. She played dotted phrases like a sewing machine laying a seam around the perimeter of the music. She could hold a long note like she was made of rebar. She had understood that jazz, even in its craziest vitality, always needs a form, a form of life. His approach has generated a wealth of music that is tangible, intense, totally present, all alive, qualities that make news of Monday’s sudden branch death at age 39 feel like a slap in the brain, harsh and unreal. (A family statement released by her record company confirmed her death but did not give a cause.) As one of the most celebrated trumpeters of her generation, she leaves behind a thriving network of collaborators at to whom she has often attributed her success. Earlier this year, when the Fifteen Questions site requested branch if she considered improvisation as an act of invention, she described it rather as an exchange of energies and the construction of sound comets. branch, who rendered his name in lowercase letters, spent most of his teenage years in suburban Chicago, learning to play the trumpet and listening to fireballs from various eras and traditions, from Miles Davis to Minor Threat. She quickly learned how bold sounds can become timeless. In 2017, the branch says JazzTimes than when she first heard the seminal 1959 album The shape of jazz to come As a teenager in the late 90s, she cycled to the nearest Coconuts to buy what she thought was Ornette Coleman’s new record. After studying at the New England Conservatory in Boston, then honing her sound in Chicago jazz circles, then enrolling (and dropping out) of a graduate program at Towson University outside Baltimore, the branch eventually settled in Brooklyn, where she began turning heads as the bandleader of two bands: Fly or Die and Anteloper. The former with bassist Jason Ajemian, drummer Chad Taylor, and alternate cellists Tomeka Reid and Lester St. Louis created a gritty growl that allowed Branch to assign melodic contours to the music, while at times foregrounding his commitment to social justice. On Fly or Dies 2019 sophomore album spiky, screaming vocalizing branches denounced the wide-eyed racists in the highest echelons of American power. Anteloper, a duet with drummer Jason Nazary in which branch also played various synthesizers, was a more lavish and playful thing, chasing choppy grooves towards the end of the rainbow. On the new Anteloper album, pink dolphinsfork sung on alienation with a punky wink, twisting her voice into something almost Ella Fitzgerald-ish: We’re not the Earthlings you know. As disparate as they are, the two groups as well as the few others in which she played found a branch by following the same principles as an improviser. Listening to her first and always, she told Quinze Questions her approach, then she made strong decisions. These strong decisions made for stronger songs, which made for stronger shows, which made for a stronger sense of communion, which made for a stronger jazz community at large. His playing has bonded his music and his listeners. Like its blazing comet sound, branch leaves us dazzled, but also enhanced.

