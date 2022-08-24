Boycott calls add to Bollywood blues





NEW DELHI : Calls to boycott individual movies are adding to Bollywood’s woes, at a time when the industry is struggling to get audiences back into theaters. Apart from Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshans Vikram Vedha and Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan have also been targeted on social media. The content of Laal Singh Chaddha did not find takers among young viewers. However, some trade experts said the boycott calls had made the situation worse given the power of social media and many people were falling for fake news. Others said the film would have held up had it been in touch with the public. Social media is the most powerful tool to influence people today and Hindi films are facing the direct impact of boycott culture which is here to stay,” said independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai. its first day of release in 2018. In comparison, Laal Singh Chaddha opened at 11.50 crores. Trade experts say the Hindutva brigade that targeted Khan for his seemingly anti-national remarks from more than a decade ago had an impact. Entertainment news is something everyone is interested in. However, you also have to realize that the word-of-mouth around these movies is pretty mixed, and a family of four will always be waiting for reviews when it’s due. 2,000 in a single release,” explained Pranav Garg, general manager of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar. A film producer said on condition of anonymity that there is a clear narrative to target Hindi cinema. A lot of people can’t tell the difference between real and fake news by labeling actors and filmmakers as anti-nationals,” the person said. Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

