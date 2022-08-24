From Vicky Donor to Janhit Mein Jaari, these Bollywood movies broke sex taboos

A taboo, more More precisely sexual taboos, have become more prevalent in Bollywood films. These films focus on controversial topics. However, viewers liked these movies due to increased notoriety. Therefore, Bollywood has covered a wide range of sexual taboos. Erectile dysfunction, premarital pregnancy, LGBT issues, and teenage pregnancies are all included.

Many of these sexual taboo concerns have become societal talking points. Moreover, these films have prominent actors in the lead roles. Ultimatelymany of these films were financially successful. Moreover, it also aims to win reviews along the way. Several films dealing with various social sexual taboos are listed below:

1. Khandaani Shafakhana

Bollywood comedy-drama film Khandaani Shafakhana released in 2019 in Hindi language. Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah are the two main actors. At the same time, debutante Shilpi Dasgupta is the director. Annu Kapoor and Varun Sharma make up the supporting cast.

The controversial “Khandaani Shafakhana” sex clinic is run by Baby Bedi. It’s in a small town in Punjab. Howeverit receives strong criticism from all sides. Howeverthe actress seeks to end sexual taboos such as sex education and sexual health.

2. Kya Kehna

Kya Kehna is a 2000 Indian Hindi romantic drama film. It was released on 19 May 2000 under the direction of Kundan Shah with a screenplay by Honey Irani. Here, the sexual taboo of premarital pregnancy and societal perceptions were the basis. Preity Zinta plays a teenage single mother in the lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan. Priya, the film’s main character, broke “Indian etiquette” when she got pregnant.

She decided to have the baby rather than have an abortion. But eventually, she realizes that since teenage pregnancy is taboo, she’s on her own. Additionally, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Chandrachur Singh play supporting roles. Moreover, it was the first movie that Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan appeared together.

3. Salam Namaste

The Indian romantic comedy Salaam Namaste is a 2005 film. Siddharth Anand, a rookie director, is behind the camera. Under the Yash Raj Films banner, Aditya and Yash Chopra are producing the film. In their fourth film together, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta star in the film. Jugal Hansraj, Tania Zaetta and Arshad Warsi play supporting characters.

It was the first Indian film to to be shot entirely in Australia and was released on September 9, 2005. The film features two highly controversial topics that are still taboo in India. Cohabiting relationships and pregnancy before marriage were the two issues.

4. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a Tamil remake of his 2013 film “Kalyana Samayal Saadham” which he also directed. The story tackles the social taboo of “erectile dysfunction”. Additionally, stress and performance anxiety are said to cause it. It can be the result of a hectic daily life. The narrative centers around Sugandha and Mudit Sharma. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar play the roles. They fall in love and decide to get married. However, the story takes a turn when the groom learns that he has erection problems.

Plus, the on-screen chemistry between Ayushmann and Bhumi is magical. Moreover, they are also surrounded by a strong cast of supporting actors. Consequently, they gently integrate without being intrusive. This allows the comedy to work as intended.

5. Masan

A 2015 Hindi original Indian drama film is Masaan. Richa Chadda and Vicky Kaushal play the lead roles. It is Hindi actor Kaushal’s first film. Neeraj Ghaywan is also making his directorial debut with this film. Society’s caste issues are present in the film. It depicts the sad love story between a boy from a lower caste and a girl from an upper caste.

Devi Pathak, a young woman from a small town, is being blackmailed for money. That was when officers spotted her hooking up in a hotel room. This is the subject of part of the film based in Varanasi. A natural act transforms his whole life since sexual intercourse before marriage is a stigma.

6. Helmet

The comedy film Helmet was released in India in 2021. It strongly awareness of contraceptives. The director of the film is Satram Ramani. Additionally, Dino Morea and Sony Pictures Films India are the producers of the film. It stars Sharib Hashmi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl are in the lead roles. The film premiered on ZEE5 on September 3, 2021. It attempts to change the stigma and taboo surrounding condom use in India.

The couple Lucky and Rupali, who are in love and want to get married, are in the film. Lucky, an orphan, earns his living as a singer in an alliance. Howeverthe only child of a rich father, Rupali, is about to marry an NRI. Therefore, Lucky plans to commit a complex theft to earn extra money. His band mate carries company goods for cash. Ultimately, with the help of his two buddies, Lucky sets up a plan to rob one of the company’s trucks. He expected electronics in the truck but found a surplus of condoms instead.

7. Vicky Donator

Vicky Donor, a Hindi-language romantic comedy film, was released in 2012. Produced by actor John Abraham and directed by Shoojit Sircar. Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia played pivotal roles. The idea is in the context of infertility and sperm donation. These two subjects are still considered taboo in India. It takes place in a Bengali-Punjabi family.

On April 20, 2012, the film was released on approximately 750 screens in India. The film received positive reviews upon its debut and did well at the box office. Ashima and Vicky fall in love, but their relationship is soon in trouble. That’s how they found out she was infertile. The comedy does a fantastic job of tackling the rarely talked about topic of fertility.

8. Lipstick under my burka

Black comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha is a 2016 Indian film in Hindi. Alankrita Shrivastava is the writer and director of the film. The producer of the film is Prakash Jha. Ratna Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur are the main stars. The supporting cast are Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha and Vikrant Massey. It also has Shashank Arora, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Jagat Solanki.

Four ladies in search of independence live their secret lives in the film. Howeverthe challenges and obstacles in their path are all there. Howeverthey find a way to express their desires through small acts of bravery.

9. Good News

An Indian comedy-drama titled Good Newwz has been freed in Hindi in 2019. Rookie Raj Mehta co-wrote and directed it. The producers are Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The main roles in the film are Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Two couples who trust in vitro fertilization are at the center of the story. The surnames of the two couples are the same. They seek in vitro fertilization and await the arrival of their unborn babies. Unfortunately, they discover that each partner’s sperm have been mixed up, which is a problem.

10. Janhit Mein Jaari

Hindi comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari is a 2022 Indian film. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote the screenplay and the director was Jai Basantu Singh. It includes Nushratt Bharuccha, Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan Yadav and Vijay Raaz. On June 10, 2022, a theatrical release took place. The protagonist of the story is a young woman who chooses the difficult job of selling condoms. It takes place in a small Indian village in MP State.

The film shows the difficulties she faces in the face of sexual taboo. How she handles the opposition of her family and the whole town is the main subject of the story. All it was with Raaj Shandilya’s signature humor. The film is a combination of fun and social commentary. The acting in this Nushratt Bharuccha film is excellent.

The best way to interact with an audience is with a movie. Additionally, celebrities can connect with larger audiences through movies. Here are some of the Bollywood movies based on sexual taboos.

