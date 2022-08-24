Bollywood: Content makes film global, says Ranbir Kapoor – News

The actor is busy promoting the highly anticipated ‘Brahmastra’

By PTI Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 4:37 PM

Ahead of the release of his pan-Indian film “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva”, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor said on Wednesday he hoped the story would resonate with a global audience.

In filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s next ambitious fantasy adventure, Kapoor takes on the lead role of Shiva and stars alongside veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Described as a blend of ancient Indian culture and spirituality in the contemporary world, “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” is set to be released worldwide on September 9.

“Of course you feel excited and nervous when a movie comes out, especially a movie of that nature. It’s something that we really gave our lives for. So there’s more pressure. But I also believe that the audience is king and no one can question that,” Kapoor said during the film’s promotional event here.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, the Dharma Productions film will be presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam by ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli.

Kapoor said having someone like Rajamouli, who gained worldwide recognition with his recent epic “RRR”, back his project is a great honor.

“It’s a privilege to have Rajamouli sir with us, a director we all love.” But nothing can replace good content, the actor added.

“What makes a film global is the content. We have a lot of people supporting us. Rajamouli Sir is releasing the film in four South Indian languages. We think we made a good film and hope that the audience loves the content,” he said.

For Rajamouli, it was Mukerji’s passion for history that motivated him to come on board the project.

“I would like to be associated with anything that has so much passion… We have a person who gave 10 years of his life to a film… When he (Mukerji) came to meet me, I was able see the love he has for this film and cinema in general.” The other reason, said the filmmaker, that prompted him to show the film in the south was to promote cultural exchange and acceptance.

“We can be proud of our language, our culture, but at the same time, we must have a big heart to accept other cultures and languages. As a South Indian, I am proud of my mother tongue, the Telugu I am proud of the fact that I learned my trade in Tamil Nadu.

“I am proud to be born in Karnataka. So when North India accepts our films, I would like all of us from the South to watch films from the North,” Rajamouli added.

According to Kapoor, the film is deeply rooted in Indian culture and value system, which has long been overlooked by filmmakers.

“There are so many stories in our culture, which are rich in content, entertainment, characters and value system. It was surprising that we didn’t explore all of these in film,” he said. -he declares.

In recent years, people in the creative field have started exploring stories rooted in Indian culture, Rajamouli observed.

“For many years, the whole country and we as part of the creative field also haven’t seen our stories. Recently we realized we had so many stories and started looking at them,” did he declare.

The event was also attended by Nagarjuna, who plays a central role in the film. The veteran actor said he was overwhelmed by the film’s concept and its character arc.

“I decided to do this movie because I was very inspired by the role they gave me,” he said.

Nagarjuna said that he enjoys watching large-scale artists and after “Brahmastra” he would like to act in other films of this type.

“I would really like to act in a large-scale film and I hope Mr. Rajamouli will do one with me,” he joked.

“It’s one of the few things I haven’t done. I grew up with those movies and if someone gave me a role, I would love to do it,” the actor added.

“Brahmastra” will mark the beginning of a new original cinematic universe – the Astraverse. It is produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.