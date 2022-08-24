When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about boycotting Bollywood campaigns: “Dil behlane ke liye acha khayal hai…”





As Bollywood struggles to resist the volatile boycott campaigns that hinder the success of big-budget films at the box office, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan discussing these agendas is going viral. Shah Rukh Khan fell victim to such venom after he made comments about intolerance in India and it affected the business of his film Dilwale in 2015.

While calls for Pathaan’s boycott of SRK have already begun, there is also a section of people who support the star’s humility and shared the video. In the viral clip, SRK says, “In fact, sometimes it’s good. Agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai. Yeh excuse hai… social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali, mais dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua.(If the movie doesn’t work, you get an excuse to make your heart happy, so you get the excuse that the social boycott happened, that’s why it didn’t work). SRK on the social boycott of his films..#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WXC0qx2dw1 SRK fan (@SRKzDevil) August 17, 2022 He then added: “With all due respect, kisiko hoga problem, kuch ek comment tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge…aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho…humari wajah se hi khush ho…but ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaja mujhe kiya. hai, main yeh danke ki chot by bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se… sahi galat log samjhte hai… I don’t think it has affected me or my movie, or ever will affect me or my movie (Someone will have a problem, someone will comment… but in this country, I know that I have received so much love so I can say with certainty that many have not received that kind of love). Bollywood had a particularly bleak year with only a handful of movies performing at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, despite international success, flopped domestically while Akshay Kumar suffered his third consecutive flop with Raksha Bandhan. Next in line is Brahmastra by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which will be released on September 9. It remains to be seen if the film will perform at the box office.

