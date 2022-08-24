Entertainment
Mandakini on Returning to Bollywood: Once the Kids Grow Up, We Tell Ourselves We Will | Exclusive
Yesteryear actress Mandakini has made her Bollywood comeback. The veteran actress has talked about it, working with her son Rabbil Thakur in Maa O Maa and more.
Mandakini on his return to Bollywood.
STRONG POINTS
- Mandakini has made his return to Bollywood.
- The veteran actress was recently seen in the Maa O Maa music video.
- In an exclusive interview, she opened up about her comeback.
Veteran actress Mandakini has made her return to the showbiz world with a music video – Maa O Maa. The yesteryear actress shot to fame with Ram Teri Ganga Maili in Bollywood. After the success of this film, there was no turning back for her. Mandakini went on to act in several Hindi films and his last big screen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Mandakini opened up about his return to the world of cinema.
MANDAKINI ON HIS RETURN
Speaking about one thing that motivated her to make a comeback, Mandakini said, “Family mein bacche chote hote hain [when kids are young], then you stop working. Once they grow up, you feel we will. These days there are so many platforms and so much good work is coming out. Especially for women, people write such good roles. Now I think is the best time to do what we want to do. You can grow as an actor. Before, it was not like that. There were so many reasons [to make a comeback]. So that was one of the reasons.”
The actress further shared that she will be seen in a movie after her music video. “I’m already working on a movie. I would definitely do something with a message [social message]. I will definitely try to make these kinds of films,” she added.
MANDAKINI ON WORKING WITH HIS RABBIL THAKUR
Along with talking about her comeback, Mandakini shared her experience working with her son Rabbil at Maa O Maa. “It was very pleasant. It was a very simple place [feeling]. I enjoyed every moment of it because of the nature of the people I was working with. The song was good and the director too. He’s a family friend. Everything went very smoothly and easily. There was no stress aspect to this song,” she concluded.
Her song, Maa O Maa, was released on August 23.
READ ALSO | Ram star Teri Ganga Maili Mandakini is back. See Maa O Maa’s First Look Poster
— ENDS —
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/mandakini-on-her-comeback-to-bollywood-once-kids-grow-up-you-feel-let-s-do-it-exclusive-1992004-2022-08-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]