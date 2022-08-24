Mandakini on Returning to Bollywood: Once the Kids Grow Up, We Tell Ourselves We Will | Exclusive

Veteran actress Mandakini has made her return to the showbiz world with a music video – Maa O Maa. The yesteryear actress shot to fame with Ram Teri Ganga Maili in Bollywood. After the success of this film, there was no turning back for her. Mandakini went on to act in several Hindi films and his last big screen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Mandakini opened up about his return to the world of cinema.

MANDAKINI ON HIS RETURN

Speaking about one thing that motivated her to make a comeback, Mandakini said, “Family mein bacche chote hote hain [when kids are young], then you stop working. Once they grow up, you feel we will. These days there are so many platforms and so much good work is coming out. Especially for women, people write such good roles. Now I think is the best time to do what we want to do. You can grow as an actor. Before, it was not like that. There were so many reasons [to make a comeback]. So that was one of the reasons.”

The actress further shared that she will be seen in a movie after her music video. “I’m already working on a movie. I would definitely do something with a message [social message]. I will definitely try to make these kinds of films,” she added.

MANDAKINI ON WORKING WITH HIS RABBIL THAKUR

Along with talking about her comeback, Mandakini shared her experience working with her son Rabbil at Maa O Maa. “It was very pleasant. It was a very simple place [feeling]. I enjoyed every moment of it because of the nature of the people I was working with. The song was good and the director too. He’s a family friend. Everything went very smoothly and easily. There was no stress aspect to this song,” she concluded.

Her song, Maa O Maa, was released on August 23.

READ ALSO | Ram star Teri Ganga Maili Mandakini is back. See Maa O Maa’s First Look Poster

— ENDS —