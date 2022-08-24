Entertainment
What’s wrong with Bollywood?
Bollywood is associated with a new word these days, boycott. A new entrant to trending hashtags is concerted campaigns against upcoming releases. We saw a target Aamir KhansLaal Singh Chaddhaand there are already tweets trying to hurt Shah Rukh Khans next,Pathane.
Even an actor like Hrithik Roshan, rarely involved in controversies, seems to have become the target of the boycott squad after he praised Aamirs’ film, and the result, a trending hashtag that becomes #BoycottVikramVedha. Memes have also been created against Arjun Kapoor for saying that the film fraternity made a mistake by keeping silent about trolls.
So what’s going on with the film industry? The truth is that numbers rarely lie. Aamir gave the biggest commercial success to Hindi cinemas in 2016, with Dangal, whose domestic box office collection stands at around Rs 387 crore. Six years later comes Laal Singh Chaddha who only earned Rs 54 crore in 10 days after its release, despite being made on a budget of ‘180 crore.
Akshay KumarRaksha Bandhanhoped to attract audiences with a long weekend release, but the film, made at Rs70 crore, seems to be struggling to reach Rs 50 crore.
Writer Kanika Dhillon, who wrote the movie Aanand L Rai, alongside her husband Himanshu Sharma, recently deleted up to 17 older tweets. This comes after calls for a boycottRaksha Bandhanstarted to grow. Among the deleted tweets are those in which Kanika spoke out against the Modi government and Hindutva. The big question: are boycott trends hitting businesses?
Social media trends are not the cause
Hindi cinema is going through a content crisis, says business analyst and journalist Komal Nahta. These boycott tendencies may only affect about 2-5% of the company. The real problem is that the stories have lost the connection to people. Fellow trade analyst Himesh Mankad agrees. This is not the boycott trend at all. It’s the content.Gangubai Kathiawadiwas also boycotted but he managed to earn more than Rs 150 crore, he said.
The pandemic has also been a deterrent to people away from theaters, and now it seems audiences prefer theater to a certain kind of cinema. Movies that have made a lot of money lately includeRRR, KGF 2andPushpa 01: The riseall of which can be termed as spectacle films.
Families don’t seem comfortable spending Rs 2,000 on a drama. Pure dramas no longer work in theaters as audiences have shifted to OTT platforms, says Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan.
It’s not just Hindi cinema. Even when it comes to Hollywood, only show movies likeThor: LoveandThunder and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madnessbring business. A movie likeKing Richardfor which Will Smith won an Oscar, turned out to be a commercial dud.
What Indian Content Works?
After the pandemic, two Hindi films that made big money wereJugjug JeeyoandBhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both were happy movies. They are not moralizing. Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer while Bhool Bhulaiyaa made the masses nostalgic and lured them into theaters as it was part of an already successful franchise. People go to the theater to party. They don’t want lessons, Vishek believes.
WhereasLaal SinghandRaksha Bandhanare in trouble, a lesser known Telugu film,Karthikeya 2continuation of the years 2014Karthikeya, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, seems to have made waves, with its collections even in North India surging just two days after its release. The film is also about Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy (Nikhil Siddhartha) who travels to Lord Krishna’s birthplace, Dwarka, and finds himself caught up in a mystery.
Audiences connected to the content ofKarthikeya 2, says Manoj Desai, executive director of the G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai. It’s not just that the film is rooted in Indian culture; it also serves as a spectacle. Besides, I plan to increase the number of shows in my halls.
The problem of Laal Singh Chaddha
Manoj thinks actors like Aamir Khan need to be careful about including political commentary because it impacts people’s perception of a film. A bigger factor seems to be that people have discovered South Indian cinema during the pandemic, according to Rajasthan exhibitor Raj Bansal.
OTT introduced viewers to films from the South.Laal Singhis a remake and people know it. And then there’s the whole campaign based on comments he’s made in the past.
Skyrocketing wages
Akshay Kumar, according to a recent report, charges a salary of over Rs Rs 100 crore. Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn are said to pocket around Rs 70 crore for each movie. The KhansAamir, Salman and Shah Rukh believe in profit sharing. While Aamir is said to take around 75%, Shah Rukh apparently makes 65% of a film’s profits. Salman is said to engage in profit sharing or satellite and digital rights to his films.
Salaries have increased dramatically, and the result is that there isn’t much money left to spend on the film, says Raj. It impacts business. Also, nowadays, people are waiting for movies to come to OTT platforms. In such a situation, a high star salary is simply not justified, he adds.
With multiple factors having an impact, including star salaries and the type of stories being told, it remains to be seen how filmmakers adapt to the changing dynamics of Indian cinema.
(With contributions from Shilajit Mitra)
