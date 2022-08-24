Dejavu Entertainment and Events expands into Bollywood weddings with ace entrepreneur Sahil Suri





Bollywood is our lifeline! You don’t wake up to the latest showbiz news and fall asleep watching movies or series? We all do! Every heart’s desire is to get along with the illustrious film industry and its people. Likewise, Dejavu Entertainment and Events is ready to extend its staggering range of services to Bollywood movies and weddings. While Dejavu Entertainment and Events is already praised for hosting the iconic Bollywood themed parties, now we are very excited to see what they have in store for movies and wedding scripts. This expansion into the biggest source of entertainment can greatly benefit Dejavu Entertainment and Events in association with Delhi-based entrepreneur Sahil Suri, who recently partnered with Dejavu for a big expansion. Taking this hot news from the expansion, here is what Rahul Kaul, the founder of Dejavu, shared. He said: “Bollywood is the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts. Many celebrities have already attended our events. And now we are ready to expand our circle by including Bollywood movies and weddings. After all , they’re still the talk of the town, and who doesn’t want to be a part of that?” Did you know? Dejavu parties and events mark the presence of several illustrious names from Tinseltown, like Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, B Praak, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many more. Even the DJs at Dejavu events are the best in Bollywood, like DJ Chetas, DJ Lemon, DJ Aqeel, etc. Dejavu Entertainment and Events has been designing remarkable parties for over a decade. They are one of the best party hosts in Dubai and are especially popular for Bollywood parties. A Dejavu party is something you never want to miss. Their main venues include some of the best clubs and lounges in Dubai, like Inka, Boudoir, Opus, etc. We wish them the best for their expansion in Bollywood and hope they take the industry by storm. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for it.). PTI PWR

