Heche will be buried in the historic Hollywood Cemetery





LOS ANGELES (AP) Actress Anne Heche will be laid to rest in a historic Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family announced Tuesday.

Heche was cremated and her ashes will be placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery at a later date.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, said he and his other son, Atlas Tupper, were confident our mother would like the site we chose for her. it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.” The details were released nearly two weeks after she was pronounced dead in a hospital from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash. The cemetery has in recent years become a cultural center for film screenings, musical performances and festivals. Laffoon went to see the band My Morning Jacket there after his mother’s death, with tickets purchased before her death. He liked the vibrancy of the place and took it as a sign that his grave should be there. Hollywood Forever is a place to live,” Laffoon said in the statement. A small private memorial will be held once Heche’s headstone is engraved. She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages, the statement said. Founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, the cemetery holds the graves and graves of actors such as Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks, and musicians such as Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone. Heche’s place in the mausoleum will be in the cemetery’s Garden of Legends, near Mickey Rooney’s, and faces a lake where Burt Reynolds’ remains were recently moved. Heche, 53, was one of the biggest movie stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors such as Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and had worked steadily in film and television for more than three decades. But personal turmoil, which she described in a memoir and interviews, often followed her. On August 5, his car jumped a curb and crashed into a house in West Los Angeles. The car and the house caught fire. She was declared brain dead on August 11 and was kept alive on life support for three more days so her organs could be donated. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, her death was ruled an accident and the cause was inhalation injuries and burns. ___ Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter @andyjamesdalton ___ This story was first published on August 23, 2022. It was updated on August 24, 2022 to correct that Heches’s remains have yet to be interred.

