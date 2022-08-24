The Bollywood industry has been going through a tough phase lately. Recently, he has witnessed back-to-back disasters in the forms of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

The latest development is that a police complaint has reportedly been filed over Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Tapsee’s Shabaash Mithu.

Both films are said to have been accused of degrading people with disabilities. According to the complainant, the films ridiculed and made fun of people with disabilities. Filmmakers were given 30 days to submit their responses.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food