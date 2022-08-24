Aquaman and Shazam! Sequels change release date – The Hollywood Reporter





The consequences of Aquaman and Shazam! are dropping their release dates in another major shakeup at Warner Bros. Directed by James Wan Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been pushed back more than eight months from March 17, 2023 to December 25, 2023, the studio announced Wednesday. Aquaman and the Lost City will see the return of superhero Jason Momoa, as well as Patrick Wilson’s Orm Marius and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta. It was recently revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman would return for Aquaman 2. The first one Aquaman was a major revenue stream for Warner Bros/DC, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Displacement is also Shazam! after, Fury of the gods, which was due out in December of this year. He landed on AquamanOld date of March 17, 2023. The Hollywood Reporter first reported earlier this month that both films were likely to move – including Aquaman move over Christmas – as new owner Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to spread the marketing and distribution costs associated with releasing a studio mast. Asked at the time about pending release date changes, a Warners spokesperson declined to comment. Shazam!, released in 2019, was a modest success by superhero standards at $365.9 million, but was praised and praised for bringing youthful energy to the genre. It told the story of an adopted child named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who turned into the hero Shazam (Levi). The sequel adds franchise newcomers Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, with the film making its massive debut last month at San Diego Comi-Con, where the film’s trailer premiered. Release date changes come amid uproar for other DC properties, including bat girl. The formerly HBO Max-bound film has been shelved and will not be released on any platform, despite being fully wrapped and having a price tag of $90 million. The unusual move comes after a leadership change at Warners, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, prioritizing cost-cutting measures and refocusing Warners on creating theatrical films rather than streaming projects. Warners has announced a slew of other changes and additions to its upcoming theatrical release schedule, including taking Salem Bundle off its date of April 21, 2023. No new date has been announced. Other changes include New Line redux dating house party for December 9, 2022, Evil Dead Rise for April 21, 2023 and The nun 2 for September 8, 2023. On the HBO Max side of the aisle, Warners announced a slew of holiday 2022 release dates for direct-to-stream movies. A Christmas Story Christmas will be commissioned on November 17, 2022, followed by holiday vacation and A Christmas mystery on November 24, 2022 and a hollywood christmas on December 1, 2022.

