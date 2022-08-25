Break the chain; How Blockchain is Sponsoring More Fairness and Transparency in Hollywood

Blockchain financial technology concept with linked transaction block encrypted chain network … [+] around planet Earth, cryptocurrency ledger (Bitcoin), secure economy (fintech), NASA elements Getty



What if blockchain was all it was advertised to be? What if this technology could truly change an entire industry and bring much-needed fairness and transparency?

Hollywood was one of the last industries to start exploring blockchain technology, which was to be expected since the creative industries have been under strong guardians for a very long time.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 02/03/2020, Disney+ splash screen on mobile phone. Disney+ online video, … [+] content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic. Getty



One of the superpowers of blockchains is its ability to make intermediaries superfluous due to its transparent and straightforward nature. As blockchain begins to be used in creative spaces, many possibilities become immediately apparent; For example, with Blockchain technology, there is a strong possibility for actors, producers and screenwriters to contact film studios directly without a host of intermediaries; imagine the new stories we could tell, imagine the new perspectives we could explore.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Mails Nielson, CEO of SOLIDProof, expands on the possibilities available: “Blockchain projects are extremely promising, but they are by no means foolproof. It is not a magic wand that would eliminate all problems wherever they are deployed. As with any other technology, we still need to review it on a project-by-project basis to make sure it delivers on its promises.That being said, blockchain’s ability to cleanse an entire system and make it extremely transparent cannot be overstated. If there’s one industry that needs blockchain the most, it’s Hollywood.”

Nielson is a blockchain expert with years of experience. He co-founded SOLIDProof and helped make it one of the most effective blockchain auditors in the crypto sphere. Over the past year and a half, the company has worked with over 500 blockchain brands, helping them bring trust to their projects by auditing their blockchain projects, creating custom and in-depth audit reports, performing KYC verification processes and helping to verify and certify smart contracts. Nielson sees SOLIDProof as a necessary entity in the blockchain space to protect its integrity, weed out bad players, and certify its longevity in industries like Hollywood and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 03: A view of the Hollywood sign on Mount Lee on February 03, 2014 in Los … [+] Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) CG pictures



Transparency in ownership and contributions

Every moment in Hollywood, there are legal disputes between producers and directors or between studios and actors. These disputes often involve ownership issues, compensation issues, or breach of other contractual terms.

However, the possibility of erasing this recurring problem is high with blockchain. Once the initial information about the major contributors to a movie or TV show is entered into the blockchain system, it cannot be manipulated. This means that everyone’s contributions are obvious to all, reducing the possibility of a dispute down the line. Also, if a script has already been saved on the blockchain network, it cannot be used by anyone else; this makes it easier to establish ownership and prevents copying.

The fact that blockchain projects provide this high level of transparency does not mean that they should be adopted blindly; these projects still need to be vetted and approved at least initially before launch. This is where companies like SOLIDProof come in handy.

Nielson explains the relevance of validating each project in the first instance; “A typical KYC process in our business would involve verifying the owners and contributors to a project with a passport, driver’s license or ID card, we then verify the address of the owner or founder, then verify the whole project against our internal risk catalog. If blockchain projects can be fraudulently manipulated, it has to happen in the early stages, and that’s where we come in. That’s why a SOLIDProof certification badge becomes quickly a must-have for most blockchain projects in various industries.

Transparency in financial compensation

It’s not uncommon to hear claims of breach of contract from actors or other contributors to a movie or TV show. In many cases, actors accuse movie studios of making empty promises and then reneging on them once the project is over. Often the parties seek a solution from the court, but what if blockchain technology could make all of this pointless?

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Horror movie actor Zachary Horwitz, 35, center, flanked by lawyers … [+] Ryan Hedges, left, and Anthony Pacheco were sentenced to a maximum of 20 years by a federal judge for carrying out what prosecutors say was the biggest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history, when he was released from U.S. District Court on Monday, February 14. 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Horwitz is ordered to pay $230 million in restitution to the victims and is due March 14, 2022. He fabricated HBO and Netflix deals that made it look like he had distribution rights for hundreds of films on the foreign markets, but in reality had no agreements at all. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



If smart contracts are more widely used in Hollywood, it is almost certain to eradicate such cases. A smart contract is a self-executing agreement that provides transparency and does not allow manipulation of information once the contract is deployed.

“The premise of a smart contract is that the parties don’t have to take any further action regarding the agreement once it’s deployed. The smart contract does the rest,” Nielsen explains.

“Smart contracts consider pre-agreed terms and are configured to act according to certain pre-established criteria. then the smart contract automates that payment once said roles have been performed. A good example would be when actors in a movie receive the pre-agreed amount when the movie is released or a pre-arranged percentage of ticket sales a once it hits a certain number. The idea is to make sure the terms are very clear and actionable from the start, which greatly reduces any risk of litigation later on.”

The nature of a smart contract makes it a very valuable and powerful tool. This necessitates the process of auditing these smart contracts before they are signed. As with other blockchain projects, smart contracts are only open to fraud or manipulation before they are signed. Companies like SOLIDProof have made a name for themselves in the industry based on this. Smart contract auditors access contracts on a chain explorer like Github. After auditing it, they provide the audited parties with an audit badge, a unique certificate with the project name and website, and the smart contract security audit.

The idea of ​​these audits is to assure each party to the contract of the security and adequacy of the contract. Such dual-layered security measures may soon begin to be used more and more in Hollywood.

Decentralized Film Financing

“He who pays the Pied Piper dictates the tune.” This age-old adage has been true in Hollywood for a long time and has ensured that the movies that get made, the songs that play, and the stories that get told are determined by a small number of people who hold the purse strings in L ‘industry.

HOLLYWOOD – AUG 26: Paramount Studios is shown on August 26, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo … [+] by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images



The film industry is run by a few top producers, who decide everything from actors’ payrolls to how a film will perform in theaters. These investors are extremely powerful, and this has significantly affected Hollywood’s equity score.

Over the past few years, however, blockchain brands have tried to change all that. Companies like Dream Frames are pioneering decentralized financing processes for films by lowering investment barriers and tokenizing individual film frames; this process allows for micro-investments by many investors who then retain some ownership of parts of the film.

The possibility of financing films using tokens is generating excitement among independent filmmakers. Ideally, scripts and productions can be tokenized to create more creative collaboration and content. These tokens can then be converted into dollars to pay for the production, and after that, the blockchain platform, creators, and token holders can share in the profits of the movie or project. It is a unique form of crowdfunding and investment that has the potential to bring more fairness to the industry and end the monopoly of big producers. These possibilities illustrate the power of blockchain tokens.

SOLIDProof is set to launch its token in 2022, and Nielson thinks so; “Tokens would revolutionize the way projects are funded across industries, not just Hollywood. One thing is clear, the way things are done in Hollywood today is far from desirable; investors are often skeptical about the idea of ​​touching on projects that touch on specific social issues or promote certain viewpoints, resulting in an extremely limited spectrum of entertainment for viewers. Blockchain promises to broaden that spectrum and reduce disputes at within the industry; that’s a big promise, all things considered.