Canceled HBO Max movie gets secret screenings on Warners Lot – The Hollywood Reporter

bat girl won’t fly to HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders will be able to see the film at secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot. this week, according to several sources The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for the people who worked on the film, both the cast and crew, as well as the reps and executives.

A source described them as “funeral screenings”, held before the film was sent to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a physical or digital vault.

August 2, bat girl became the most talked about movie in the world when news broke that the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav had chosen to scrap the $90 million DC movie in order to cut taxes. (The CEO of the newly merged company is looking to save $3 billion.)

bat girl was in full post-production when Warners canceled the project, but was still far from complete, with temporary visual effects and score. The film previously held a single test screening, the only time audiences saw a cut.

A question swirls bat girl is whether this could become the next Zack Snyder’s Justice League, an abandoned film that later sees the light of day. But bat girl is different for several reasons, sources note. Justice League was not a tax cut for the studio. It was released theatrically and there was no legal reason why an alternate version couldn’t exist later. If the studio came out bat girlit would violate the rules that allow Warner Bros. Discovery to claim a tax deduction.

Additionally, filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah say they don’t personally have access to any footage, though sources say it’s possible some players connected to the project have footage on personal drives. In contrast, when Snyder left Justice League in the spring of 2017, he left the Warners lot with a laptop containing a rough four-hour cut of the film, one he would later complete after a year-long campaign of fans demanding to see his version of the film.

Typically, a studio will not immediately get the full tax reduction on a loss-making project, but rather will get a certain percentage immediately and the rest over a period of years. Indeed, it’s unclear exactly how much a project might gain (or lose) over its lifetime when it hits cable and other platforms.

Several sources have suggested that Warners may take the drastic step of destroying its bat girl images as a means of demonstrating to the IRS that there will never be revenue from the project, and therefore should be entitled to full write-down immediately. Other sources dispute this notion, noting that there are other projects that still have locked footage that will never see the light of day, such as HBO’s first. game of thrones derivative pilot, Moon of blood, an hour of television that not even author George RR Martin has seen. There is also the possibility that Warners may later decide bat girl worth being released and repaying the government’s tax debt.

Leslie Grace starred as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the film, which was meant to be one of several low-budget DC projects made directly for HBO Max as part of former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s push. , to speed up the streaming service. Zaslav, who took over the reins of the combined company in April, has reversed that strategy and is pushing Warners to focus on theater first.

Whereas bat girl garnered the most attention for being killed off, it’s not the only film that fell victim to Zaslav’s tax cut strategy.

Scoob! Holiday destinationanother nearly completed movie that was canceled the same day as bat girlquietly had its own funeral screening on the Warners lot last week.

Ashley Cullins contributed to this story.