Actor Loren Anthony delivers firewood to save Indigenous lives





Steven Saint-Jean WHEN DEXTER: NEW BLOOD dropped on Showtime in November 2021, it was the 36th time that Loren Anthony had taken part in a major film or television project. He played Sam, a zoologist creating trouble for the Dark Passenger. Yet he was more excited about another milestone: the start of his tenth season with Chizh for Cheii, which translates to firewood for grandpa in Dine, Anthony’s first language. Each winter, the nonprofit cuts and delivers hundreds of truckloads of wood to help isolated and impoverished people living in the Navajo Nation heat their homes. The group’s task is essential, with temperatures on the open plains of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah regularly dropping below freezing for up to five months a year. But with Covid, people there faced an even tougher reality: Before the vaccine came out, the Navajo population was decimated, with the highest per capita infection rate in the United States. So Anthonys’ team worked all year round, making hundreds of deliveries of hand sanitizer, food and water in addition to firewood. During the chaos of everything, we were calm, he says. We were cold and we brought a sense of normalcy to many elders. All of these actions are inspired by the Dine system of Ke, which roughly means true kinship. And Anthony continues to generate more numbers in hopes of inspiring others. I’m like the Navajo version of Forrest Gump, he jokes. I wear so many hats. More Men’s Health LOREN IN NUMBERS Total number of timber trucks delivered in 2020 by Chizh for Cheii, accompanied by support. We believe in community, says Anthony. We believe in doing things together, because that’s the only way to work. Total number of food boxes distributed at the height of the pandemic. Hard work was enjoyable. We feel deeply responsible to do something with what we have, because who else is going to do it? Number of films Anthony walked away from, finding his portrayal of Native Americans disrespectful. In 2015, he and others left Adam Sandlers The ridiculous 6. They felt that the so-called satire was playing against prejudice, not against them. Kilos that Anthony lost during a personal transformation. In 2009, the actor weighed 298 pounds and was diagnosed as prediabetic with high blood pressure. So

he focused on his diet and took up powerlifting. Full membership in the Iron Warriors, a community exercise group which Anthony led in free weekly training at Gallups Public School Stadium. They include field sprints, bear crawls, walking lunges, and push-ups. Years of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. He has mentored children in crisis. I’m trying to show our aboriginal kids especially that it’s possible to be sober, to be educated, to stay where you’re from and just be a positive person. Shea Vassar is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation based in Lenape Land (Brooklyn). She holds a master’s degree in legal studies from the University of Oklahoma, where she focused on the law of Indigenous peoples. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

