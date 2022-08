To prevent rape, West Hollywood shares fortified drink tests

In response to nightlife safety concerns, a new initiative is underway in West Hollywood to stem the problem of doped drinks and the sexual predators who dope them. The city began distributing date rape drug test kits Monday to venues that serve alcohol and to some patrons. The packages contain tests that detect if someone is drinking has been drugged, also called roofied, meaning dosed with Rohypnol (flunitrazepam) or a similar drug. This prevention can literally save someone’s life, said West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne. Shyne and Councilman John Erickson proposed the initiative to city council in February, and it was unanimously approved. Shyne also hopes the tests can have a deterrent effect on all predators. Each kit contains 10 tests that detect gamma hydroxybutyrate, also known as GHB, or ketamine, two commonly used date rape drugs. Testers drop a small amount of liquid from their drink onto the test patch, which turns blue or red if medication is present. Restaurants and bars are free to display or advertise the kits as they wish, Shyne said. The city distributed about 400 kits on Monday, a West Hollywood spokesperson said, with additional cast planned for the future. Bars and restaurants can also request more kits from the city. West Hollywood’s Abbey bar confirmed it received kits on Monday, but did not comment further. The decision to roll out testing comes amid concerns over safety, particularly amid official and unofficial reports from people who believe they were roofed over while in West Hollywood. According a report by the city council in January, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs West Hollywood station received 30 reports between 2016 and 2021 in which a victim believed their drink had been spiked. Seven statements were made in 2020 and four statements were made in 2021. All but one of these reports involved allegations of sexual assault, specifically rape. Given that majority of sexual assaults are not reported, the actual numbers are certainly much higher. The city purchased about 2,500 test kits in total and budgeted about $15,000 for the program in fiscal year 2021-22, which includes deployment support. There is no additional funding in place for next year, but Shyne said she hopes the program can continue if it proves successful. Last year, the city passed an ordinance for bystander response training for alcohol servers at West Hollywood venues. According to Danny Rivas, director of community safety for the city, 1,900 employees have taken the training since its launch in March, and at least 400 more are expected to take the course.

