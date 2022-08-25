Zoo News: In anticipation of the Children’s Farm reimaging | News, Sports, Jobs





As the zoo began drawing up plans to reimagine exhibit spaces for those on the north side of the river cut off by the flood protection plan, there were many directions it could have taken. After reviewing the land proposed to replace the North Side, it will be divided into two separate sections, currently called Wild Dakota and Dakota Homestead. Both will have a strong focus on cultures and provide educational opportunities with animal enclosures designed to meet modern zoological practices to meet the needs of animals, keepers and most importantly our guests. This week the focus is on the Homestead Dakota area. After attending the 2021 Dine on the Prairie event, I was overwhelmed with the diversity of crops, livestock and other products produced right here in our own backyard. Having the opportunity to speak to the variety of ranchers and farmers about their operations has just reignited a passion for the importance of these men and women not only to our region but to the nation. I began to envision the Dakota Homestead as an opportunity to share this experience I had that night, in a space that patrons could experience every day at the zoo. It’s important to remember that much of what we’re doing at this point is still placeholders, but what’s being described is the vision of what’s planned. The main features of Homestead Dakota will be a large barn which will house a variety of farm animals and a general purpose store separated by a large green space. There will be an assortment of pollinator gardens to grow animal enrichment items. The new barn incorporates current farm animals, but will also be able to incorporate others not only to speak of their importance to early settlers, but also to provide children and some adults with their first opportunity to see and experience them. enjoy up close and personal. . The interior of the barn will be air-conditioned to protect the animals but also to allow guests to see them comfortably throughout the year. Above the indoor pet store, the loft will open onto a terrace that overlooks the large green space. The large green space is just that, a large space that will not be landscaped to provide space for events, activities and pure enjoyment. The general store will be a multipurpose space designed to serve a community, from when a city begins to spread its roots. There will be large covered porches to hang out in, a dealership with items you’d expect to see as well as timely options. We hope to stock the shelves with locally made products. It will include a space accessible from the outside to offer seasonal demonstrations of many practices that have unfortunately been lost for the most part over time. This space would be set up for educational classes as well as demonstrations for things like canning vegetables, making jam, churning butter, or turning our sheep’s wool after shearing into yarn. Steve Jobs once wrote, “If you’re working on something exciting that you really care about, you don’t need to be pushed. The vision attracts you. The Dakota Homestead area is designed to be educational, family-friendly, and above all, fun, but more than that, it’s a way to show the importance of all that lies just beyond those city limit signs. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

