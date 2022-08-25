Bollywood DJShadow Dubai to perform live this weekend in Hyderabad – The New Indian Express





HYDERABAD: Multi-award winning Bollywood DJ DJ Shadow Dubai, who has officially produced for Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Bohemia and many more, will be in the city to perform live this weekend. Shadows' latest single, Casanova featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh and Lil Pump has been dominating the charts since its release. Talking about his visit to Hyderabad and some of his favorite places to perform, Slowly Slowly single Music Arranger celebrity says that I have also performed in Hyderabad many times before. I love the crowd, their energy and their music. The pubs I love to play in are Prism and Playboy, among others. At the event this weekend, I look forward to captivating the audience by playing Bollywood and a commercial mix, even though the nightlife time has been reduced, I plan to make the most of it. Interestingly, his foray into this field was all for the wrong reasons. When I was young I saw a DJ play at an event where I loved the way he controlled the crowd and the girls. I wanted to do that too, so I learned the trade. Over the years I have become more serious about my work, there have been years that are both fun and filled with struggle. There were a lot of sleepless nights, continuous travels, missed important family duties, but my passion for music helped me through it, he shares. In his own words, he is a true Indian at heart. When I'm not involved in making music, you'll find me watching cricket or any Bollywood movie, he says. DJ Shadow plans to move into music production for Bollywood. I love Bollywood, in fact, it's my soul. One day I want to work with Ranveer Singh. Right now I'm working on an international collaboration with Jason Derulo of Jalebi Baby and Guru Randhawa fame. The track should be released in six to eight weeks, sign Dj Shadow.

