Hollywood cop charged with battery testifies in self defense – NBC 6 South Florida

A Hollywood cop on trial for allegedly slapping and choking a combative drug suspect took the witness stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

Matthew Joseph Barbieri testified that he and a partner responded to a 911 dispatch to a familiar Cleveland Street address around 10 p.m. on August 6, 2019.

Barbieri had previously met with suspect Raymond Schachner Jr., and the dispatcher said Schachner’s father called for help because Schachner was high on heroin and acting erratically.

“You could hear screams coming from the back house,” Barbieri said, upon arriving.



NBC 6 Matthew Barbieri speaks on August 24, 2022.

The arrest was recorded on security camera video and Barbieri explained his actions as the video played in Judge Kenneth Gottliebs Broward County courtroom.

At first, Barbieri is seen entering the room and looking around, “to make sure there’s no one dead on the floor like his father,” he said.

Schachner is naked in the bathroom and starts screaming as soon as he sees Barbieri.

“He wasn’t taking a shower, Barbieri said. He was injecting heroin.”

Schachner is handcuffed behind his back and continues to scream and thrash about, begging the police not to arrest him without clothes.

Barbieri cautiously begins to search for shorts in a pile of clothes while Schachner warns that there might be a syringe in the pockets.

As I pick up some shorts, I am aware there may be a needle in the pockets of the shorts, he said. When Schachner told me there might be a needle in there, I pulled the shorts down and kept looking.

He eventually found a pair of pocketless shorts and put them on Schachner.

Barbieri checked the bathroom and found two sachets of heroin, a syringe and a belt used for injections.

Schachner yells that the police don’t have a search warrant to seize the drugs.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. Nobody gave you permission to search the house, Schachner is heard on video. There’s no warrant, nothing. There’s no permission.”

The handcuffed and naked Schachner got up and walked towards Barbieri in the bathroom.

“I felt he was pulling on my gun belt and it’s not an easy feeling, Barbieri testified. So I put him back on the ground.”

During the search, Schachner still screams and twists and turns before kicking Officer Dionte Roots in the leg.

“I lifted him by force because he committed a crime against a policeman,” Barbieri said.

Schachner appears to rush at Barbieri who said he thought he was about to be headbutted, so he slapped Schachner to get his attention.

“The slightest force in this situation is a slap of the open hand and you aim for the side of the neck to stun and break up his resistance against us,” Barbieri said.

It did not work.

“My reaction was to hit it again with an open palm and it worked,” he said.

Then Barbieri put his left hand on Schachner’s throat.

I grabbed him by the neck to put him on the ground, he said.

Barbieri is heard in the video asking, do I have permission now? search the bathroom for heroin.

He admitted to saying it out of mild frustration.

As he is taken away in a police car, Schachner is heard shouting “I want you to know you’re being filmed. I got you this time.”

Barbieri didn’t know there was a security camera in the room initially.

“I’m glad there was,” he testified.

Under cross-examination, Barbieri denied hitting or choking Schachner. He described the slaps as a brachial stun aimed at the carotid artery to incapacitate a suspect.

“I never put my hand around his throat. I never choked him,” he said. “I put my hand under his jaw to put him on the ground.”

As for Schachner’s claims there was no consent to search his room, Barbieri said he didn’t need it. He was responding to a 911 call from Schachner’s father, the owner of the house. Barbieri spoke to him after the arrest.

“I told him, unfortunately, I had to hit his son,” he testified.

The defense has rested its case and closing arguments are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Barbieri is charged with misdemeanor battery. He is on administrative leave from the police department, according to his attorney. If found guilty, he faces up to a year in prison.