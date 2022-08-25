Column: Why Jonah Hill and others are quitting social media

Maybe we should start calling it social anxiety media.

Over the past few weeks, Tom Holland has quit social media in a bid to preserve his sanity; Jonah Hill announced that, in an effort to deal with his anxiety, he would no longer be doing public events, including social media; and Florence Pugh, who had no problem weeding out those who found her nipple-revealing Valentino objectionable, revealed that she and Zach Braff had been estranged for a while now, but she didn’t want to go public because she couldn’t stand the happy responses on social media.

In many ways, the new silent shutdown trend started on social media. Famous and non-famous people delete their apps every day, with or without big ads, and for all sorts of reasons: trolls, boredom, time management issues, misinformation and calls for violence, and, quite often, personal anxiety.

Numerous studies have revealed the negative impact that platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, can have on mental health. Unregulated in both its creation and its consumption, social media distributes alienation as liberally as it fosters connection, and induces anxiety as often as it offers support.

In other words, it gives everyone who participates in it a little (or big) taste of glory, with all its intoxications and disasters. We’re all famous now, and for over 15 minutes.

Hill has been more open than others about the stardom track record; before deciding to step down from all public events, he spoke about the pain of being defined as the big guy; in an Instagram post earlier this year, he asked his followers to stop commenting on his body, even in a glowing way.

Apparently that wasn’t enough.

Once upon a time, social media was supposed to help stars manage their notoriety by allowing them to interact directly with the public and thus control their own narratives. To be less reliant on those damage control interviews and project promotion profiles that could result in unflattering descriptions or quotes taken out of context.

Florence Pugh is one of a growing number of celebrities opting out of social media sharing. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, as many have found, apology posts on Instagram don’t always do the trick, Twitter doesn’t care about context, and voracious audiences can read a lot even without a like. (See: Pugh Dislikes Olivia Wildes’ Dont Worry Darling Post.)

And then there are all those unfiltered replies, mentions, and DMs, where, as Hill pointed out, even positive comments can go wrong. Not looking is a solution, but who can avoid looking at the answers? And aren’t the answers the point?

Why post a picture of yourself if you don’t want people to comment on it? Why sink into public discourse if you don’t want the public to react?

This is the age-old enigma of stardom. Not to be confused with greatness or stature or even success, fame is a state entirely defined by public interest, and an interested public can be very expansive, demanding and critical. Social media allows members of this audience to be all of these things all the time, unfiltered by editors, reps, or personal assistants.

Ironically, social media hasn’t diminished the need for public appearances; if anything, his heightened sense of intimacy, along with the increasingly frantic needs of a struggling film industry and a crowded television landscape, have put more pressure on creators and actors to let them go out and sell their wares.

Which is exhausting and difficult even for those without anxiety issues. Hills’ future producers and studios may have feelings about her vow not to publicize her projects, but the anxiety can be a crippling condition. No one should risk being paralyzed in pursuit of publicity.

We know it. We’ve seen countless celebrities crumble and burn under the weight of stardom, read hundreds of essays and memoirs revealing the depression and anxiety it leaves in its wake. Just recently, we’ve seen Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles retire from their sports careers in part to avoid the punitive pressure of public expectations. We even have a beloved martyr on the dark side of fame: Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the new documentary The Princess, Ed Perkins chronicles his late teenage and (tragically short) adult life using only archival footage and photos. No interviews, no voiceovers, no narrative signs. Just footage and photos. This is how famous Diana was, before any social media platform existed.

Twenty-five years after her death, we remain fascinated by Diana, and of course the royal family. The Crown may not be a historically accurate chronicle of the modern House of Windsor, but it’s a masterful dissection of how mystique morphed into popularity, widening the gap between person and personality.

Diana didn’t survive her attempt to bridge that gap, and we can’t help but stare at her, not quite believing how someone who was adored by so many people could be so unhappy?

It’s a question that’s often asked when a famous person reveals the pressure and pain that came with success.

Jonah Hill recently announced that he will no longer be doing public-facing events because they produce anxiety. (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

I’m not trying to equate Jonah Hills anxiety or Tom Hollands need to get off social media with the brutal media obsession that Diana faced, but you can certainly draw a line between one and the other. The fact that Hill, Holland, Biles, Osaka and, indeed, Diana’s sons, are able to speak publicly about the detrimental consequences fame can have on mental health is a sign of progress; admitting the problem is always the first step.

Even so, audiences have an uneasy relationship with what we’ve learned about fame. While we’re more open to the damage all types of work can do to mental health, we can still be quite insensitive to people who seem to benefit, financially and personally, from being famous.

We can mourn Diana and all those chewed up by the demands of public life, but if we were honest, we expect fame to hurt. At least sometimes. At least a little. Not in some kind of harassment. But if you’re going to create such a super cool image that people want to buy everything you sell, you should be prepared to be called out for your huge carbon footprint or for looking bad in a bathing suit or any bad word you have never pronounced. It’s part of the job.

Am I right?

Honestly, I do not know. I don’t believe that being an actor, a writer, a painter, a newscaster or anything else, forces you to share your private life and your life with the world. If you help make something, it’s not unreasonable to expect you to help promote it, but not if it comes at huge personal cost. No one should be obligatory to build a persona or brand, or to use social media or any other medium to build an audience for anything. There’s nothing wrong with doing that either; many people shine on social media or at press conferences, just as others shine on camera or on the page.

But what’s true for celebrities applies to all of us (they’re just like us!): if you seek public approval for their own good, especially on platforms you join knowing they don’t there are no publishers and there is little oversight, it is unreasonable to expect anything. less than the full range of human responses. Which is often not pretty.

It would be nice to think that Hills’ announcement, or the many conversations about pressure from actors and athletes, would serve as verification for those offering commentary just because they can (in all sorts of media, including this one). Maybe it will.

Or maybe it will keep getting worse until no one wants to be famous at all.