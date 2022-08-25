Beautiful and doomed; why did these stunning Bollywood divas leave us so soon?

Sridevi only left us at 54. She was at her peak as a woman and an actress. His farewell show in Mom has proven his unwavering drive to excel regardless of age. Sridevi was determined to advance her diva image in the years to come. During one of my last conversations with her, when I mentioned the forbidden word f (fifty), she strongly protested, no no, don’t even mention it. I don’t think about my age. You neither. She anxiously asked me again at the end of the interview not to mention her age in the interview.

But someone was counting his years. Bollywood screen divas have a bad habit of leaving us prematurely. Nutan, who cancer claimed, was just 55 when she passed away. Coincidentally, she also died in February, like Madhubala and Sridevi. Nutan, who died on February 21, 1991, left a legacy far greater than Sridevi or any of the screen legends.

Sad to say, most of Sridevis’ Hindi movies don’t live up to his volcanic talent. Judai and chandni in which she was a powerhouse of exceptional skill are blatantly mediocre films. Throughout the 1980s, Sridevi excelled in the South’s most atrocious potholes led by the likes of T Rama Rao and K Raghavendra Rao.

I asked her once how she manages to be so brilliant in such horrible movies. His answer ? A laugh. I never made a distinction between my roles. For me, each film was equally precious and I gave the same respect to all my directors.