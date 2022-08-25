Anne Heche will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery





Anne Heches’ sons said their mother would be buried “among her peers” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, saying the outpouring of love for their late mother reminded them that she “belongs to her fans too” and the entertainment community. The news comes after Heche was peacefully taken off life support on August 14, nine days after she was involved in a serious car accident in which she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury. My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the wonderful people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit, the brothers said in a statement. We are convinced that our mother would like the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers. More importantly, Hollywood Forever is a lively place, where people attend movies, concerts and other events. They added: She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, the entertainment community and, now, the ages. Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place of many stars, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, Anton Yelchin, and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone. Heche’s cause of death was later found to be the result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The American actress rose to fame for playing twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera Another worldfor which she won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. She then rose to prominence in the 90s, starring in films such as Donnie Brasco (1997), the disaster movie Volcano (1997), the slasher movie I know what you did last summer (1997) and Harrison Ford thriller Six Days Seven Nights (1998). With her latest work yet to be released, Heche will next be seen in the new HBO series The idol by The Weeknd, which also stars Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Debby Ryan and Jennie Kim.

