THING is expected to draw thousands to Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — Thousands are expected to flock to Fort Worden for the THING music and arts festival, which locals say will boost business.

“The THING festival has been great for accommodation bookings in Port Townsend and will no doubt bring a lot of restaurant business this weekend,” said Mari Mullen, executive director of Port Townsend Main Street, on Tuesday.

The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, has in the past drawn some 5,000 people a day to Fort Worden.

This “was the impetus for the new Soundcheck event (ptsoundcheck.com) to welcome THING guests who come to explore Port Townsend earlier this week,” Mullen said, adding that Seattle Theater Group (STG) – which, along with Adam Zacks, who is known for his production work of Sasquatch! Music Festival — promotes things to do and see in Port Townsend.

Tickets

Tickets are pricey, ranging from $129.50 for a day pass to $349.50 for a full adult and teen pass, though children 12 and under are admitted free.

Those who purchase a three-day pass with on-site parking, seats in a reserved section on the main stages, access to a private bar with free soft drinks and concierge service will pay $825.

They are available on chosenw.org, stgpresents.org and ticketmaster.com; in-person purchase will be available through Fort Worden Hospitality at Fort’s Commons, 210 Battery Way, in the center of campus. Three-day passes and one-day tickets will be available along with parking and camping reservations.

This will open the doors to performances from artists such as Jerrod Carmichael, whose comedy special Rothaniel is now airing on HBO; Seattle’s Reignwolf; a unique presentation titled “Deconstructing the Beatles Revolver” by Scott Freiman; and a special conversation led by music journalist and author Marcus J. Moore interviewing Jazz is Dead, a record company founded by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest).

These acts add to a packed schedule featuring Jungle, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Seattle-based artists, education and community engagement programs. from STG, and much more.

“It continues to be an honor to showcase a roster of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the beautiful setting of Fort Worden,” said Zacks.

“We aspire to bring something new to the festival landscape and create an environment where everyone is welcomed and represented.”

Presentations are also scheduled by tribal storytellers Elaine Grinnell of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and Delbert Miller of the Skokomish Tribe in partnership with SAMA: Seattle Sacred Music & Art; and the future is 0, a live game show where artist-competitors compete in an array of mental, physical and psychological challenges.

Not all entries are chargeable

But not everything will require paid entry.

Fort Worden is a public park, and several outdoor THING activities — the food trucks, vendor’s market, and Luminarium — will be accessible to the public without festival wristbands.

Some of the family-friendly activities include paper lantern making, collaborative painting sessions, and the Air Architects Luminium – a color-saturated maze and sensory soundscape.

Marketplace vendors will include Thunderpants USA, Hellner Arts, Lichenology, 3sevens Pottery, The Port Townsend Record Show, Dynamo Dye Company, Lazy Eye Supply/Local Knits, Raising the Bar (barware sets), Claire Mack Fine Arts, Joy Winfrey’s Felted Wool , Port Townsend School of Massage, Wurm Wares, Wheat Stalk Boutique, Camp N Car, Sumac El Sol Handcrafted Textile Arts, Big Saw Productions, Sativa Valley, Artist Mike Biskup, HEARTH (pottery), PNW Ax Throwing Company, B. Fuller’s Mortar and Pilon, Gianna Andrews Art, Max.1nk (surreal pop art).

In addition to hosting THING, Fort Worden State Park offers miles of beaches and hiking trails to explore. Festival attendees can come and go to experience the Victorian seaport of Port Townsend, festival organizers said.

On Friday and Saturday evening, local law enforcement in Clallam and Jefferson Counties will conduct a DUI traffic safety patrol in the Port Townsend area during THING, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be on hand to assist in the treatment of impaired drivers, according to a news release.

“Marketplace sellers will include cannabis products,” the statement read. “High footfall is expected, which will increase pedestrian and vehicular traffic.”

To see the complete program and schedule, see chosenw.org.



