Former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri takes a stand in brutal arrest trial – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. (WSVN) — A Hollywood police officer accused of excessive force took the stand in his own defense in the trial against him.

Testifying at the Broward County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, Matthew Barbieri explained what led to the violent confrontation with Raymond Schachner on August 19, 2019.

Barbieri was charged with misdemeanor battery. He is accused of hitting Raymond Schachner while handcuffed inside his apartment.

The encounter was captured on home surveillance video.

Barbieri, who took the stand for several hours, gave jurors a chance to hear his version of the arrest. He said Schachner was no stranger to the police department.

He’s a known heroin addict and crack user, so I know I’m going to come into contact with heroin packets, fentanyl packets, needles, crack pipes, etc., Barbieri said.

Schachner’s father called 911 because his son was on drugs and out of control.

When he and another officer arrived, Barbieri said, Schachner was in the bathroom.

He threw a bag of heroin down the sink. He also grabbed a syringe with his right hand, Barbieri said.

Why is your hand going to your gun? asked defense attorney David Bogenschutz.

Because when you stick a needle in your hand in front of me like that, it’s now a weapon, Barbieri said.

Barbieri said he and the other officer placed Schachner under arrest for possession and handcuffed him.

Barbieri said Schachner resisted and tried to free himself from the handcuffs. Then Schachner committed what Barbieri described as battery on a law enforcement officer.

I grabbed him under his left armpit, and as I did, he kind of followed the momentum, and he pushed me into the camera frame, Barbieri said.

Why did you pick it up at any time? asked Bogenschutz.

Because he just kicked an officer, Barbieri said.

Surveillance video captured the moment Barbieri appears to slap Schachner.

Why did you hit him with your hand, or with the butt of your hand? Why do you do that? asked Bogenschutz.

To use the least amount of force necessary to gain control of the situation, and you aim for the side of his neck, Barbieri said. It’s like a brachial stun, basically, to stun him and break his resistance to us. My reaction was to hit him again with an open palm.

Did it work this time? asked Bogenschutz.

This time it worked, yes, said Barbieri.

Prosecutors said Barbieri crossed the line and became too physical.

The use of non-lethal force, the purpose of which is to defuse and subdue an individual. Is it correct? Broward County Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Carrier said.

Yes, said Barbieri.

Alright, that’s not what you did then, is it? Carrier asked.

That’s exactly what I did, said Barbieri.

Do you agree with me that Mr. Schachner’s vitriol and anger were heightened after you punched him in the face twice? Carrier asked.

No, said Barbieri.

Originally, the trial was to last four days, but the hearing is in its fourth week.

The state rested on Wednesday afternoon. Oral arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning.

Barbieri could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

