On the eve of the First World War, a group of iconoclastic artists based in London announced the start of Vorticisma movement that rejected sentimental Victorian aesthetics in favor of a bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines, and hard angles evoke the slash of modern machines in Vorticist works. The group received its name from the poet Ezra’s Bookwho opined that the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.

Helen Saunders was one of only two women to join this radical movement, now considered England. first vanguard group. Over time his legacy has been largely forgotten and nearly all of his Vorticist paintings have been lost.

One of these paintings was Atlantic Citycreated around 1915. And now, more than a century later, researchers have found it hidden under a work of Wyndham Lewisfamous founder of Vorticismes, the Courtauld Institute of Art in London announced in a statement this week.

Saunders’ lost painting emerged in 2019, when two Courtauld students undertook an X-ray study of Praxitellewhich Lewis painted in 1921. Praxitelle portrays the film critic Iris Barrybut like the GuardianAs Harriet Sherwood writes, clues pointed to the possibility that another piece of art lurked below: PraxitelleThe texture is uneven and the bright red paint pierces through the cracks in its surface.

Students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohnspent six months scanning the canvas with high-resolution scanning equipment, but were unable to identify the hidden artwork until they came across a reproduction of one paintings by Saunders in Blast, the journal which shamelessly declared the fundamental principles of Vorticisms. Edited by Lewis, Blast took this name because he castigated the entities that angered the Vorticists.

Blast France, Blast England, Blast Humor, Blast the years 1837 to 1900, the newspaper proclaimed in a manifesto that was writing by Lewis and signed by 11 other artistic and literary personalities among them Henri Gaudier-BrzeskaPound and Saunders.

A number of Saunders’ paintings and writings have been featured in Blast during his short run; the journal published only two editions. An image of one of these works, Atlantic Citycaught the attention of Chipkin and Kohn.

We realized that when we shot the image of Atlantic City upside down, it had striking similarities to the composition seen in our x-rays of PraxitelleChipkin said in the statement.

Atlantic City depicts a fragmented modern metropolis, according to the Courtauld. Scholars are unsure why Lewis would have painted over a work by one of his close contemporaries. Maybe he just needed the canvas, as he often ran out of money. It is also possible that Lewis acted out of spite. He was a prickly character and, for a time, a nazi sympathizerwho did unfavorable impressions on the likes of Ernest Hemingway. He and Saunders separated in 1919, which caused Saunders emotional distress, according to the Courtauld.

By then, the dynamic energy of vorticism had largely fizzled out. The devastation caused during World War II by industrial technologiesstandard artillery, machine guns, tanks, Chemical Weaponsforced the band to reconsider its respect for modern machines. Saunders moved to a more figurative style of art during the post-war years, and his contributions to Vorticism were both overlooked and explicitly diminished.

Vorticism, as [Lewis] designed it, was essentially masculine in its character line swallowed by later critics, wrote Brigid Peppin, a relative of Saunders, in Tate Etc. in 2011. Contemporaries and many later writers assumed that [Vorticist Jessica Dismorr] and Saunders painted under the influence of Lewis, allowing their artistic voices to be dominated by his.

The Courtauld hopes to foster a more nuanced appreciation of Saunders’ art with a new exhibition honoring his legacy. Helen Saunders: Modernist Rebel will highlight 18 drawings and watercolors by the artist, tracing the innovations and evolutions of his work. Praxitelle will also be exhibited, alongside the X-ray and a partial color reconstruction of Atlantic City.

We hope our findings will spark more interest in Saunders’ work and the work of other female Vorticist painters, who are overshadowed by male Vorticist painters, such as Wyndham Lewis, Chipkin said in the release. It also gives hope that there are other hidden Vorticist Paintings waiting to be found.

Helen Saunders: Modernist Rebel will be on view at the Courtauld Gallery in London from October 14, 2022 to January 29, 2023.