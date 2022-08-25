Bollywood female characters who deserved better

Movies can be fictional, but sometimes they strike a chord so hard that you start to resent the characters. This is especially true of the female characters we were going to talk about today.

Harmed by those around them, these women on screen deserved better than what the story was giving them, and here we explain why.

Female Bollywood Characters Who Deserved Better

1. Sridevis Shashi deserved better than a condescending husband and rude kids in English Vinglish



The narrative does justice to Shashi up to the point where the story gives him the chance to explore a new opportunity in the United States. She learns a new language, earns the respect of foreigners in her class who become her friends.

But, in the end, the story is written in such a way that it goes back to his ungrateful and condescending family. Didn’t she deserve a fresh start with Laurent, not her disrespectful husband Satish?

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchans Saba deserved better than Ayans half-hearted lust in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Saba is an elegant, confident, and graceful woman who deserved better treatment than being the object of Ayans’ desire. Luckily, in her, the creators at least gave us a woman who knows she deserves better and showed us the importance of knowing when to walk away from half-hearted lust for the sake of her dignity.

Despite this, however, Ayans’ attitude towards her is quite despicable. Saba deserves a better man, and she knew it when she said, Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi… khwahish banna chahti hoon.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai’s Karisma Kapoors Nisha got the short end of Rahul’s stick

The narrative of this story is such that Rahul imagines this ideal woman, and as the narrative progresses, he actually finds this woman he made up in his head. This encourages the idea that women are products of male fantasy.

But that aside, the very real Nisha doesn’t get the love and recognition she deserves, and is opposed to the Adarsh ​​Bhartiya naari it’s Pooja.

4. Deepika Padukones Veronica deserved better than a fickle and superficial man like Gautam in Cocktail



Another fierce and fun character who plays foil for a sober, poo-do, modestly dressed sanskari daughter, Deepikas Veronica is wronged in so many ways. Not only the character of Gautam only drive her to break her heart, but the story itself is unforgiving for this character too!

She goes to great lengths to try and change herself, but even that isn’t enough for Gautam. In the end, it’s probably best that she doesn’t end up with a man like that. But, one still has to wonder what point the writers were trying to do by punishing Veronica for being a liberated woman.

5. Madhuri Dixit Nenes Chandramukhi was treated horribly by Devdas in Devdas



Chandramukhi is insulted for her work as a courtesan, rebuffed when she tries to deal with a drunken Devdas, and constantly told that she doesn’t deserve love. She does everything well and is nice to everyone, be it Paro or Devdas. But his selflessness not only remains unrequited, but is not even recognized before the complicated history of Devdas and Paros.

6. Priyanka Chopras Kashibai didn’t deserve to be sidelined at Bajirao Mastani



Kashibai is dignified and proud, and refuses to do the wrong thing even when wronged. Despite being hurt, she treats Mastani as civilly as anyone, and even tries to protect her and her newborn baby. A queen and noble woman like her certainly deserved better than the treatment she received!

7. Sonakshi Sinhas Pakhi didn’t deserve to be lied to and betrayed in Lootera



All Pakhi does is naively trust and love Varun, as Varun not only steals her but also breaks her heart by making her fall in love with him. She dies alone and sick because of what he did to her.

Despite Varuns’ attempts to redeem herself later on, it’s very obvious that she doesn’t deserve such a fate, isn’t it?

8. Kajols Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai deserved a better man than superficial Rahul

Rahul calls his own best friend Anjali let to be herself and dress a certain way. When she tries to change her appearance by experimenting with makeup and fashion, he makes fun of her publicly, along with his popular girlfriend.

This man then tries to disrupt Anjalis’ life when he is alone, by breaking his engagement. Is this the love Anjali deserves, love so superficial he just saw Anjali in a saree and with a few extra inches of hair?

Which female character do you think was the most wronged? Tell us in the comments!

Main image credit: Hope Productions, Bhansali Productions, Amber Entertainment, Eros International