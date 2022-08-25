‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray under investigation for rape – Rolling Stone





The New York The police department is reportedly investigating actor Devin Ratray – who played older brother Buzz in the Alone at home movies – for a rape that allegedly took place in 2017. According CNNLisa Smith publicly brought the accusation against Ratray after the actor was accused of domestic violence in December 2021 following an incident in Oklahoma involving his then-girlfriend. “Seeing he was accused of assaulting someone else made me realize that I had to do everything I could to stop him hurting even more women,” Smith said. Smith alleges that after 15 years of friendship with the actor, Ratray raped her in New York in September 2017. That night, Smith believes she was drugged, as she grew tired after using a glass that Ratray gave him. “I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was going on and I could feel what was going on,” Smith told CNN. “I knew the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch.” After initially being reluctant to report the alleged rape and submit a rape kit exam due to authorities’ handling of a previous sexual assault she suffered, Smith – who was then living in Utah – finally contacted the NYPD a few weeks later. An NYPD detective flew to Utah to question Smith about the November 2017 incident; however, Smith says the detective’s report incorrectly stated that she did not want to press charges. Despite the detective’s belief that she did not want to prosecute, after the detective’s report, Smith flew to New York anyway for an interview with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. After a year without hearing from authorities, Smith rediscovered the clothes she was wearing the night of the alleged assault and sent them to the NYPD detective in case there was DNA evidence on the outfit; she heard nothing more from the NYPD detective after that. “Why would I have met the prosecutor in the first place, years ago, if I wasn’t willing to press charges?” Smith told CNN. “All of this upset me a lot.” The NYPD said in a statement to rolling stone, “The NYPD takes cases of sexual assault and rape very seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that we can fully investigate and provide support and services to survivors.” The NYPD has not commented on the Ratray investigation and Smith’s claims in particular. A representative of Ratray tells rolling stone that the actor “is no longer a client of the agency”. Speaking to CNN, Ratray – who recently appeared on episodes of You better call Saul – said he remembered the night in question but denied the sexual assault allegation, “We didn’t have sex.” Smith added that in May she met with a prosecutor from the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, who apologized for the way her charge was handled.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/home-alone-actor-devin-ratray-rape-investigation-nypd-1234581150/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos