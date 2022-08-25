MoviePass returns. His timing couldn’t be worse





Spikes plans to return the service to service “on or about September 5,” according to his website . Details remain scarce, but the company says the new MoviePass will have three pricing tiers that, depending on the market, will cost $10, $20, or $30.

“Each tier will receive a certain number of credits to use for movies each month,” the website says. “More details to come.”

Spikes helped found MoviePass before being kicked out in 2018 after selling the company to now defunct analytics firm Helios and Matheson . He made a presentation in New York in February, during which he announced the relaunch and acknowledged that “a lot of people lost money, a lot of people lost confidence” after MoviePass went bankrupt, according to Variety

Restoring trust is just one of the many challenges MoviePass faces as it returns in the coming weeks. Many movie plans, not many movies One of the biggest hurdles is that MoviePass is arguably coming back at the worst possible time. CMA CMA Movie channels includingRegal and Alamo Drafthouse have adopted their own versions of the subscription model introduced by MoviePass. Trying to break into moviegoers’ wallets this time around can be tough. Consumers today might be a little tired of subscriptions, given the litany of streaming services and other bundles they pay for. Not to mention high inflation for four decades, which is causing many Americans to limit their discretionary purchases, such as going to the movies. Even for those with the money to spend on something like MoviePass, the movie market is very different than it was when the company last existed. The domestic box office is down 31% this year from the same point in 2019, before the pandemic. It’s considerably better than 2021, but still not completely back to “normal”. Comscore SCOR Although many moviegoers have returned to the cinema, the movies generally haven’t. According Sure, there are still plenty of movies being produced and released, but many are stuck with supply chain issues in Hollywood or headed straight to streaming. For example, the next big blockbuster, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, won’t be released until November. If the whole point of MoviePass is to allow moviegoers to see lots of movies on the cheap, the service only really makes sense if there are lots of movies to watch. “The stuff dreams are made of” In the summer of 2017, MoviePass caught fire with consumers with an irresistible “too good to be true” deal: $10 to see one movie a day for an entire month. The service quickly grew to 3 million subscribers in less than a year. But MoviePass’ business model was unsustainable at best and non-existent at worst. The business burned through cash and closed two years after bursting onto the scene. Now it’s back, and the question around Hollywood is: will MoviePass, and its new direction, finally meet its Hollywood end? Can he create a lasting business that could change the cinematic landscape forever? Time will tell, but so far the MoviePass story is less “show me the money” and more “the stuff dreams are made of.”

