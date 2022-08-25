At ESMoA in El Segundo, an exhibition explores the cinematic worlds of Rick Carter

On a recent afternoon, artist Rick Carter sat on a park bench finishing a chocolate from a box of Sees Candies.

It wasn’t a park bench. A life-size replica of Forrest Gump’s iconic prop was donated by the producers to key creators, including Carter, who was the production designer for the films. It’s been in my backyard since 1994, Carter said, personalized by my experiences being part of the band that created Forrest Gump and all the conversations with friends I’ve had about it since.

The weathered wooden structure is now part of an exhibit at El Segundos Art Lab, ESMoA, which celebrates the Carters Academy Award-winning career as well as the power of cinematic imagery.

Experience 51: Time, which opened in May and will run until March 25, takes the production designers through four decades in Hollywood and its pivotal role in creating the living worlds depicted in Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump, Avatar and Lincoln, among others. . Carter won the Oscars for the last two for production design.

White spotlights around the gallery display Carter’s personal sketches and memorabilia. There’s a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers like the ones Tom Hanks (as Gump) wore, the Carters Jurassic Park crew badge, and a touching note from director Steven Spielberg after production wrapped in Munich. Portraits of Carter’s friends hang from the ceiling on white cubes.

But the ESMoA (formerly El Segundo Museum of Art) dedicates more exhibition space to other artists’ interpretations of the characters and themes of its films. The curator of the exhibition, Bernhard Zuenkeler, has selected eight artists to produce their own renderings, pencil drawings and paintings fused onto fabric sourced from the Garment District of downtown Los Angeles. Collectively, this forms a huge collage that lines the walls of the gallery.

The collage features the work of Alex Garcia, Luke Hayes, Muraji Khalil, Dalila Paola Mndez, Helena Park, Jacori Aiseborn Perry, Ivan Mr Mustart Petrovsky, Carlos Kopyeson Talavera and Carter. Most of the artists are local, and two were featured in a 2014 ESMoA Exhibitionion looking at graffiti artists and tattoo artists. For this show, the artists showcased their visions of iconic props and characters: a blue Navi from Avatar, a DeLorean from Back to the Future, and the wise Maz Kanata, introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a character inspired by a charter Palisades High School English teacher who taught both director JJ Abrams and Carter, albeit about 17 years apart.

Not a speck of space is wasted in ESMoA’s slender gallery, so the striking 25-foot-tall collage that merges all the artists’ work at the start can seem overwhelming. Even the floor is used for cinematic effect; an artist has created a force field, or directional energy currents, to connect the different artworks, said Barbara Boehm, ESMoA’s director of operations.

Organizers hope visitors will focus on individual works, triggering memories and emotional attachments to the films shown there.

We wanted it to be a big wow, with lots of pictures and fabric patterns, said Hayes, who made a quilt from floral and pineapple fabric scraps and Forrest Gump phrases. He also painted Michelle Pfeiffers’ gaze of horror from What Lies Beneath as her character nearly drowns in a bathtub.

With Ricks’ movie history, there was a lot we could incorporate, Hayes said. It was a fun process.

Carter is proud that the exhibition has become less of a retrospective of his work and more about empowering a young generation of diverse artists who have interpreted well-known film characters on their own terms, and with their art bombshell. aerosol, the 72-year-old film veteran said.

Now some of those images have new life outside of the movies, but in a large collage that’s put together very loosely, Carter said. Hopefully with a little insight you can get into a benchmark where you start making some of the associations yourself.

Earlier this year, Carter brainstormed with the artists, who then spent about three months creating their contributions to the show.

We were trying to probe his brain a bit, said Talavera, who drew a portrait of Abraham Lincoln and intricate pencil drawings of Emmett Doc Brown’s character from Back to the Future.

Said Talavera: With everything, there was a story.

Carter is quick to pay homage to Mount Rushmore up there, he said, pointing to a quartet high on the west wall of the gallery. This piece depicts images of four titans of Spielberg cinema, Robert Zemeckis, James Cameron and Abrams with whom Carter worked closely. Their films make up the picture of the exhibition.

Zuenkeler, chief curator of ESMoA, proposed the concept of the imposing collage.

Bernhard had this idea of ​​wanting him to look like my brain, Carter said. And that’s what it feels like.

They are all works of art, Carter added. The imagery you see is the imagery of the artist, but it resonates with the imagery of the film.

Saturday, Time will be a star attraction at the El Segundos Art Walk Festival, a free event held in the Coast City’s downtown and Smoky Hollow neighborhoods.