Scream 6 takes over NDG but Hollywood shoots Montreal

Scream 6 took over part of Sherbrooke Street near Harvard Avenue in NDG this week, but it’s the only major Hollywood film shoot in town this summer. Foreign film and television production is down sharply this year in Montreal, and a major player in the local industry says the decline is partly due to the city’s overly bureaucratic approach to issuing film permits.
We’ve heard it’s tough working in the city, said Iohann Martin, president of Grand Studios, one of the city’s premier production facilities. But we have had two meetings with the city of Montreal and they are very proactive. Producers feel complicated to obtain permits and access. Montreal may not be as cinematic as other cities. But speaking with the city, there’s definitely a big push to try to fix that. Right now, people are shooting in Toronto and lining up (to shoot in Toronto). It’s a shame but that’s how it is.
You think how can this be? This is unacceptable. Ultimately, the movies make money for the city. We really think the film office needs to have direct access to the mayor and the mayor’s office to be more efficient. (Producers) left because they felt it was difficult to access the city, it was difficult to access certain buildings. They felt there were a lot of delays. Of course, I was surprised when I heard that from a foreign producer. I was saddened that they felt something like that. You obviously don’t want anything to go wrong. You take it personally because it’s your city.
Kevin Donnelly, director of the Montreal Film and Television Office, blamed the permit issues on post-COVID issues.
The City of Montreal had to hire additional additional resources, Donnelly said in a written statement. This situation is explained by the fact that many productions have been suspended during the pandemic and by the increase in demand from the specialty channels. In the context of COVID, filming experienced many delays and these complications were felt at several levels, including the issuance of permits.
The Scream 6 production transformed several windows on Sherbrooke Street this week. Harvard’s corner convenience store became Abes Snake Bodega. The Sandrini Confections pastry shop becomes Lilis Sweet. Another store became The Danvers Beauty Salon. Flower & Arts became Jills Flower Shop.
The production also added a wooden newsstand on the sidewalk, as well as a fake New York-style subway entrance and newspaper boxes selling The New York Times and USA Today. (It is illegal to have newspaper boxes on the sidewalks of Montreal.)
Martin Carrier, president of Mels Studios, confirmed that production was down significantly this year. He noted that there is fierce competition from other territories, many of which offer even better tax credits for visiting productions. He said places like New Mexico and Georgia have very aggressive tax credit programs.
Last year was a record year for overall production here, both foreign and local, with a total economic impact of $2.5 billion. Foreign production also hit a record $470 million in 2021. A major contributor to that was the last Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, one of the most expensive films ever made in the town.
You don’t get Transformers every year, Carrier said.
He said it’s also about studio space, noting that Toronto has added a lot of studio land in recent years. Mels is currently building Mels 4, a $75 million project that will open in 2023 and will give him about 25-30% more production space.
Foreign filming in Quebec will likely be down nearly $100 million this year, said Chanelle Routhier, Quebec’s film and television commissioner. She estimates the final year-end total to be between $360 million and $400 million, similar to the 2019 and 2018 totals. (2020 is excluded from the comparison because there was very little foreign production due to the pandemic and blockages.)
In terms of licensing, there are a lot of productions this year, and it’s not just on the overseas side, it’s also on the domestic side, she said. So there’s definitely a logistical issue and there’s definitely more work to do, but we’re making sure to meet the demands and be on top.
Routhier said Montreal isn’t the only city in Canada that has filming permit issues.
There is a major American television series currently filming in the city, the CBS sitcom Ghosts. A drama series, Alert about the Los Angeles Police Departments Missing Persons unit will begin filming here in September.
