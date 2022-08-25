Emagine opens Caesars Sportsbook Lounge in Royal Oak, more locations planned

Emagine Entertainment Inc. in Troy, an operator of luxury movie theaters, announced the opening of Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine in Emagine Royal Oak. Additional locations are planned for the second semester.

Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine offers a complete Vegas-style experience at Emagine Royal Oak, made possible through a partnership between Caesars Sportsbook, an entity of Caesars Entertainment Inc., and the newly opened Emagine Sports Lounge.

The partnership combines the first-ever sports lounge in a movie theater with the Caesars Sportsbook elevated sports betting experience through the rebranding of the Emagine Sports Lounge to Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine.

Caesars Sportsbook will host fan engagement events and offer unique promotions for movie and sports fans at Emagine’s new upscale venue Royal Oak, located at 200 North Main Street, just north of downtown Royal Oak.

Caesars Sportsbook Lounge will host a mix of college and professional games including soccer, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing and motorsports. The living room includes large screens, a cinema sound system, heated leather recliners and individual paintings.

The space is equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and a dedicated screen displaying a variety of betting odds for those wishing to engage in legal and regulated sports and online casino gaming activities. state, using guests’ personal online sports betting account through Caesars Sportsbook.

In recognition of the rebranded opening, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a special promotion. New users aged 21 and over in Michigan can earn a $25 free bet and an Emagine Food and Beverage voucher worth an estimated $29.50 when they make a first deposit of at least $20 on a new account and using the promotional code EMAGINE.

Admission to Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is complimentary and available during normal theater hours on a first-come, first-served basis for those 21 and older. Customers can check the Emaginewebsitefor specific times and special ticketed events.

Our commitment to creating innovative entertainment experiences for our customers led us to the creation of the Sports Lounge at Emagine Royal Oak, said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. The partnership with Caesars is an important step in our continued commitment to being the most innovative theater chain in the country.

In Michigan, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino mobile app offers several casino games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer table games, to accompany an elevated sports betting experience. Sports fans and eligible customers canTo downloadthe app on iOS or Android to get in on the action right in the palm of their hand from anywhere in the state.

We are thrilled with this partnership with Emagine Entertainment and salute their ingenuity in creating a sports lounge in a movie theater,” said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. This concept will provide an exciting environment for people to enjoy televised sporting events and for us to connect with new customers while rewarding our existing loyal customer base.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino incorporates the industry leading customer loyalty program,Caesars awards. Every bet placed with Caesars Sportsbook earns Tier Credits for Status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for exclusive opportunities, including discounted getaways to Caesars destinations, trips to the Las Vegas Strip, world-class dining experiences and much more.

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is also available for private rentals. For more information on Emagine and the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine, please visitemagine-entertainment.com.

Subsidiaries of Emagine Entertainments own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Emagine operates 28 theaters with a total of 30,068 seats and 342 screens.

Caesars Entertainment is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainments resorts have operated primarily under the Caesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands.