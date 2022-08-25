Entertainment
Advocate Extraordinary Woo Sweeps The Ranking Of Hottest Dramas And Actors Last Week On Air
In its final week of airing, ENA Lawyer extraordinaire Woo held onto his spot at the top of the list of hottest dramas, sending a perfect eight-week streak to No. 1!
Since its premiere two months ago, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has flawlessly topped Good Data Corporations’ ranking of hottest dramas every week, and its final week was no exception.
In addition to Prosecutor Extraordinary Woo remaining No. 1 on the Hottest Dramas list, its stars also continued to dominate the Hottest Drama Actors list, claiming six of the top 10 spots this week. Eun Bin Park got to No. 1, Kang Tae Oh at No. 2, Jin Kyung at No. 4, Kang Ki Young at No. 5, Ha Yoon Kyung at No. 7 and Joo Jong Hyuk at No. 8.
Meanwhile, MBC’s Big Mouth maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama chart for the fourth week in a row, while the stars Lee Jong Suk and girls’ generation YoonA ranked No. 3 and No. 9 on the cast list, respectively.
Finally, tvNs Alchemy of Souls stayed at No. 3 on the drama list, starring young so min and Lee Jae Wook rising to No. 6 and No. 10 respectively on the cast list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the third week of August are as follows:
- The extraordinary lawyer of ENA Woo
- MBC Big Mouth
- tvN Alchemy of Souls
- KBS2 is beautiful now
- JTBC The Good Detective 2
- SBS today’s webtoon
- KBS2 Gold Mask
- DTV Poong, the Joseon psychiatrist
- KBS2 Cafe Minamdang
- KBS1 Bravo, my life
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week include:
- Park Eun Bin (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Kang Tae Oh (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Lee Jong Suk (loudmouth)
- Jin Kyung (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Kang Ki Young (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls)
- Ha Yoon Kyung (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Joo Jong Hyuk (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- YoonA (big mouth)
- Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls)
Watch the full episodes of Todays Webtoon with English subtitles here
and Poong, the Joseon psychiatrist below!
