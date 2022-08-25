New additions expand and improve William & Mary’s Sadler Center





WILLIAMSBURG New additions recently completed to the Sadler Center at William & Mary will provide more space and amenities for students on campus. The three-story, 53,000-square-foot addition is open and airy, says Kimberly L. Weatherly, associate dean and director of theCenter for Student Diversity, with state-of-the-art spaces and equipment. A stroll down its long, glass-walled hallway, named the Student Life Concourse, offers students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to visit an assortment of offices, meeting rooms, study rooms, and lounges. Student unions help create memories and build campus community, said Eric Margiotta, director of student unions and engagement. Sometimes we call the Sadler Center a house of serendipity because you don’t necessarily know what’s going to be around the corner. There will always be something fun, different and exciting. The new additions to the building have different layouts in order to meet the diverse needs of students. The first floor of the building is laid out with privacy in mind for offices such as Student Accessibility Services and includes the newly updated testing center. “There were around 80 students receiving support [in accommodations], we will now see approximately 1,800 students receiving support,” said Drew Stelljes, associate vice president for student engagement and leadership. “So it’s a combination of having access to those kinds of support mechanisms [the testing center] and also students arriving with an already known diagnosis that we want to be able to support and help them thrive during their stay. William & Mary’s student newspaper, The Flat Hat, and radio station WCWM have also moved into the expanded portion of the building, and the Union Central gaming lounge has new pool tables for student enjoyment. The second floor features a glass exterior with the aim of providing an open space to encourage spontaneous interactions among students. There is also a smaller recreational space called “The Slice”, which will be used for smaller student performances. The third floor now has a brand new prayer space available for meditation and prayer. There is also a cleaning station and curtains for more privacy if desired. William & Mary will be hosting a block party on September 8 from 5-8 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the newly expanded Sadler Center, which will feature live performances, performers and a zip line for people to enjoy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/news/2022/08/24/new-additions-expand-and-enhance-william-marys-sadler-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos