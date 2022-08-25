Will Bollywoods woes affect celebrity brands?





Constant box office disappointments coupled with daily boycott calls don’t bode well for the actors’ brand deals.

A video by writer Kurt Vonnegut mapping popular storylines along a graph succinctly describes the current state of Bollywood.

Cinderella’s tale is one of the scenarios he plots on the chart. The line chart sees a stair-like climb as Cinderella’s fairy godmother arranges for her to attend the ball. Unfortunately, there’s a crash when she has to go home after prom at midnight. There is, once again, a rise when the prince finds her.

Bollywood is Cinderella and it’s midnight.

The Hindi film industry had one of its worst years in 2022 where except The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2and Gangubai Kathiawadi, most if not all films have disappointed at the Box Office. Couple this miserable race with a growing culture of boycott that appeals to the world of Bollywood and its people who can no longer be described as marginal or insignificant.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan released in August 2022, it failed to attract crowds to theaters and suffered from a heady dose of boycott calls which, believed by many to have influenced ticket sales.

Filmmakers and their observers are watching this trend closely and perhaps with concern. If this downward spiral continues, it will start to affect other aspects of Bollywood. In this case, the brand mentions of the actors and actresses.

In 2021, movie actors and actresses added more than 80% share of advertisements featuring celebrities according to AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

Advertisers invest a lot of money in advertisements, much of which goes to celebrities. However, poor box office showing and a controversial public figure due to boycott calls can impact celebrity branding deals.

It certainly will, says Karan Taurani, senior vice president of Elara Capital. He thinks there will be some short-term problems as it’s been six months and the performances have failed.

Vijay Subramaniam believes that this is a transition phase and it will not have a long term effect on celebrities as brands do not sign a celebrity for what they do at the box office , they sign celebrities for what they stand for. He is co-founder and CEO of the group, Collective Artists Network (formerly known as Kwan Talent Management).

However, the past might engender different responses. Snapdeal later cut ties with Aamir Khan after revealing his ex-wife Kiran Raos’ remark about India’s growing intolerance. The ousting was a response to growing calls to boycott Khans films at this time due to the remark.

With the current situation worse than in 2018, brands would surely be rethinking who to sign as brand ambassadors and re-examining existing contracts.

I don’t think so, says Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist and angel investor. He thinks brands are and will no doubt be careful in their communication as there is a certain emphasis on cancel culture today online. Brands won’t let celebrities down because there’s value in a good brand-celebrity fit.

Many actors and actresses, regardless of their family status, rely on multiple sources of income to sustain their lifestyles because they not only need to act, but they need to watch the role, especially when the lens paparazzi is pointed at them.

For example, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appear together in advertisements for Flipkart, an e-commerce company. Industry sources tell us that Bhatt charges around Rs 5-7 crore per endorsement deal and Kapoors rate for the same is Rs 6-8 crore.

The two actors, a real married couple, star in the upcoming Brahmastra mythological fantasy. It was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore and is seen as the movie that could make or break the current state of Bollywood.

If it’s the latter, advertisers will have the upper hand and celebrities might struggle to charge the fees they usually do and they’ll have to sit down with brands and negotiate, from a point of weakness.

To say that movies don’t work and celebrity endorsement fees will have an impact is a blanket statement, Subramaniam believes.

If a particular actress or actor has a series of flops, a correction could happen, he says and adds that every time there is a downturn, things go back to normal. It is not necessary to spell apocalypse.

Not all brands think the same. Some are pissed off, some are serious, and some are downright annoying. What unites them, however, is an aversion to controversy. Sometimes they can’t help themselves and fall prey to controversy because of their endorsers.

In 2021, clothing brand Mohey Manyavar was accused of hurting religious feelings after an ad featuring its brand ambassador Alia Bhatt spoke out against the Kanyadaan tradition.

In the same year, CEAT Tires also faced anger because it was alleged that Aamir Khan was encouraging people not to pop crackers on the streets in one of the brand’s advertisements and it went to the against the spirit of Diwali.

Step back to 2016 for a second when San Francisco 49ers (an NFL team) quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the pre-game national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States . His decision sparked polarizing views, including then-US President Donald Trump urging NFL owners to fire him or anyone protesting during the national anthem. After that season, he remained an unsigned player.

Nike, for the 30th anniversary of its Just do it The slogan chose the quarterback as the face of the campaign. Believe in something. Quit sacrificing everything. Do it, Kaepernick says in the film.

Can we expect an Indian brand to champion an actor or actress when needed? I think that very few brands will do so in the current context, specifies Mathias. He says he’s not sure how brands will defend someone, but most will seek to back out of advertising until the controversy subsides.

Bollywood has done more for India than many can believe. However, the abyss he finds himself in may need saving from one or more of the larger-than-life heroes he has supported over the decades.

We will have to wait to see if the near future of Bollywood will imitate that of Cinderella. Until then, remember what Shah Rukh Khan once said: “Imagine abhi baaki hai mere dost.

