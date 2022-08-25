Sanji Actor Shows Off His Combat Training With Cool Clip





The Straw Hat Pirates might be venturing on their final journey in the One Piece manga, but Netflix is ​​poised to bring viewers back to the start via its upcoming live-action adaptation. Most of the cast for the new TV show has been revealed at this point, as actor Taz Skylar will bring Straw Hat boss Sanji to life and a new compilation clip shows just how much Skylar can kick feet in preparation for the fan-favorite animation. character to life. Besides Taz Skylar as Sanji, the remaining Straw Hat Pirates arriving in Netflix’s first season include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero. Gibson as Usopp. Ready to adapt the East Blue Saga Arc, fans have been waiting on pins and needles to see footage from the live-action adaptation of One Piece, crossing their fingers in hopes that it will live up to the high standard. from the anime franchise. Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the compilation of Taz Skylar’s training to become Sanji, with the actor stepping into the role with some serious kicking, while sharing his cooking skills on his personal Instagram account: One Piece Live Action Sanji actor Taz Skylar practicing kick fighting pic.twitter.com/hxxMex1grK — Artur – Ohara Library ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 22, 2022 The creator of A playEiichiro Oda, will be the executive producer of the live-action series and had this to say last year regarding the actors who will portray Luffy and his crew: “Their faces, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they hold themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance within the Straw Hat crew, etc. …! We chose this cast after many discussions. involving people from all over the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It will take a little longer to complete this show, but we will continue to do our best to deliver a show that we are confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Expect more updates in the future!” There is currently no release date set for the arrival of the planned live-action adaptation of A playalthough there will be plenty of anime fans looking to immerse themselves in this new take on the Straw Hats and the world of Grand Line.

