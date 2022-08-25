Entertainment
Helen O’Hara says Hollywood’s first female directors reigned supreme. What went wrong?
If you’re a cinephile, it probably won’t shock you to learn that Universal Studios, this Hollywood cinema juggernaut, credited only one female director among its films in 2017.
But how about the fact that a century earlier, in 1917, Universal awarded eight to more female directors, in fact?
The downward trend is part of a decades-long amnesia of women’s achievements in film, Empire magazine editor Helen O’Hara told ABC RN’s Late Night Live.
Because in the early 1900s, female directors were frankly crushing it.
Alice Guy-Blach directed the first narrative film, The Cabbage Fairy and over 1,000 others. And Mary Pickford was so successful that she was able to select her scripts and her crew.
Marion E. Wong set up her own film company, and Frances Marion demanded the salary her fame warranted.
Tressie Souders became the first known African-American woman to direct a film, A Woman’s Error, and in 1916 silent film director Lois Weber was Hollywood’s highest-paid director.
Female directors were in high demand, with big budgets and at the forefront of their profession.
But they’re rarely remembered as such, says O’Hara, who is also the author of Women Versus Hollywood: the Fall and Rise of Women in Film.
“What is interesting is how almost completely [Weber] was omitted from the history books, when these were written. All attention was given to Cecil B. DeMille and DW Griffith.
“That woman who was right there next to them was just kind of left out.”
Problematic ascent of “difficult” genius
O’Hara says female directors began to disappear in the late 1910s when Hollywood began to become “a really big business.”
Films were getting longer and more expensive, which meant a greater need for financial support.
These investors were “all men” and they were “very reluctant to invest in women,” O’Hara says.
“They understood dealing with other men and they didn’t understand dealing with women.”
Another setback for women: the rise to power of the “author”, a term coined in the 1950s to designate a director whose particular approach gives her film a unique cachet.
O’Hara says that with the author came a reverence for the artistic genius: “someone who is difficult, who is old, who can be rude, and who is almost certainly a man”.
It helped create a culture in Hollywood where “men are allowed to misbehave,” she says.
“We started to deify these genius male directors [and] it was an extra burden and an extra hurdle for women to overcome.”
Hollywood is upset
Some of the barriers for female directors are now being dismantled, says US-based Australian film and television director Elissa Down.
On the set of her 2007 feature film Black Balloon, she recalls an additional young woman asking how Down makes boys do what she says.
“[It] broke my heart,” Down said.
“Because that’s the whole point of being a director, you do the things that we learned not to do as girls: be loud, be dominant, make decisions, tell people what to do.”
But Down, who also teaches directing, says there is a palpable shift in attitude among a new generation of directors, and a stark difference in how girls and women talk about themselves.
Where once many young women suffered from ‘impostor syndrome’, Down says today they seem to want to ‘come in and take up space and take my place’.
The Me Too movement propelled change; indeed, it made a significant difference in Down’s own career.
She “felt a tremor in Hollywood” when Me Too took off in 2017.
“Suddenly, doors opened,” she says.
“[Before] you just weren’t getting appointments, you weren’t being considered, you weren’t on director lists.
“Suddenly it was like ‘Damn, we better have women on our director lists, as well as people of color’.”
In the years that followed, women’s work in film began to be “taken a little more seriously than before,” Down says.
Yet donors still hold significant influence and often not in the direction of women-led projects.
“There is still this misconception that women [filmmaking] doesn’t do well at the box office,” Down says.
“It’s hard to break through because male executives say, ‘No, I don’t want to do that. [female-led or written story]I’m going to make my superhero movie’.”
But she is optimistic about the future of her industry; slowly, surely, things are changing for participation and representation in film, and not just when it comes to gender.
Viewers expect to see “people of different colors, shapes and sizes” on their screens, and welcome it, she says.
“The horse ran away… There’s definitely an embrace of new voices [and] more diverse stories being told.”
Hollywood realizes it has “a case to answer”
O’Hara agrees that the terrain is changing in filmmaking.
The Oscars for directors Chlo Zhao and Jane Campion, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, signal a “very important” move, she says.
“What we’ve seen over the last few years is Hollywood realizing that there’s a case to be answered here in terms of their, frankly, discrimination against female directors.
“They’re starting to realize how bad it looks and that there’s some talent they’re missing.”
There is even an accreditation now, a Reframe stampfor films that achieve gender parity in their cast or crew.
Down says there is no additional funding or promotion; rather, “it’s a point of pride”.
She says there’s a saying in Hollywood that Ginger Rogers “does the exact same thing as Fred Astaire, but backwards and in heels but everyone’s still talking about Fred Astaire”.
It is a pattern that could finally disappear.
RN in your inbox
Get more stories that go beyond the news cycle with our weekly newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-25/hollywood-directors-where-did-the-women-go-helen-o-hara/101288614
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan’s self-proclaimed nationalism in the age of post-truth politics August 25, 2022
- Helen O’Hara says Hollywood’s first female directors reigned supreme. What went wrong? August 25, 2022
- US and India play key role in innovation August 25, 2022
- Narendra Modi: Social and religious leaders helped overcome vaccine hesitancy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi August 25, 2022
- Zegna will dress Real Madrid this season August 25, 2022