Helen O’Hara says Hollywood’s first female directors reigned supreme. What went wrong?

If you’re a cinephile, it probably won’t shock you to learn that Universal Studios, this Hollywood cinema juggernaut, credited only one female director among its films in 2017.

But how about the fact that a century earlier, in 1917, Universal awarded eight to more female directors, in fact?

The downward trend is part of a decades-long amnesia of women’s achievements in film, Empire magazine editor Helen O’Hara told ABC RN’s Late Night Live.

Because in the early 1900s, female directors were frankly crushing it.

Alice Guy-Blach directed the first narrative film, The Cabbage Fairy and over 1,000 others. And Mary Pickford was so successful that she was able to select her scripts and her crew.

Director and actress Mary Pickford was one of the biggest stars and highest earners of the 1910s. ( Getty: Donaldson Collection )

Marion E. Wong set up her own film company, and Frances Marion demanded the salary her fame warranted.

Tressie Souders became the first known African-American woman to direct a film, A Woman’s Error, and in 1916 silent film director Lois Weber was Hollywood’s highest-paid director.

Female directors were in high demand, with big budgets and at the forefront of their profession.

But they’re rarely remembered as such, says O’Hara, who is also the author of Women Versus Hollywood: the Fall and Rise of Women in Film.

“What is interesting is how almost completely [Weber] was omitted from the history books, when these were written. All attention was given to Cecil B. DeMille and DW Griffith.

“That woman who was right there next to them was just kind of left out.”

Pioneer Tressie Souders was the producer, director and screenwriter of the 1922 film, A Woman’s Error. ( Provided )

Problematic ascent of “difficult” genius

O’Hara says female directors began to disappear in the late 1910s when Hollywood began to become “a really big business.”

Films were getting longer and more expensive, which meant a greater need for financial support.

These investors were “all men” and they were “very reluctant to invest in women,” O’Hara says.

“They understood dealing with other men and they didn’t understand dealing with women.”

Editor, author and critic Helen O’Hara says the tide is turning on a long decade of amnesia for the achievements of women in Hollywood. ( Image: Marco Vittur )

Another setback for women: the rise to power of the “author”, a term coined in the 1950s to designate a director whose particular approach gives her film a unique cachet.

O’Hara says that with the author came a reverence for the artistic genius: “someone who is difficult, who is old, who can be rude, and who is almost certainly a man”.

It helped create a culture in Hollywood where “men are allowed to misbehave,” she says.

“We started to deify these genius male directors [and] it was an extra burden and an extra hurdle for women to overcome.”

Hollywood is upset

Some of the barriers for female directors are now being dismantled, says US-based Australian film and television director Elissa Down.

DirectorElissa Down has noticed an increased desire to make space among a new generation of female directors. ( Provided )

On the set of her 2007 feature film Black Balloon, she recalls an additional young woman asking how Down makes boys do what she says.

“[It] broke my heart,” Down said.

“Because that’s the whole point of being a director, you do the things that we learned not to do as girls: be loud, be dominant, make decisions, tell people what to do.”

But Down, who also teaches directing, says there is a palpable shift in attitude among a new generation of directors, and a stark difference in how girls and women talk about themselves.

Where once many young women suffered from ‘impostor syndrome’, Down says today they seem to want to ‘come in and take up space and take my place’.

The Me Too movement propelled change; indeed, it made a significant difference in Down’s own career.

She “felt a tremor in Hollywood” when Me Too took off in 2017.

“Suddenly, doors opened,” she says.

“[Before] you just weren’t getting appointments, you weren’t being considered, you weren’t on director lists.

“Suddenly it was like ‘Damn, we better have women on our director lists, as well as people of color’.”

In the years that followed, women’s work in film began to be “taken a little more seriously than before,” Down says.

Yet donors still hold significant influence and often not in the direction of women-led projects.

“There is still this misconception that women [filmmaking] doesn’t do well at the box office,” Down says.

“It’s hard to break through because male executives say, ‘No, I don’t want to do that. [female-led or written story]I’m going to make my superhero movie’.”

But she is optimistic about the future of her industry; slowly, surely, things are changing for participation and representation in film, and not just when it comes to gender.

Viewers expect to see “people of different colors, shapes and sizes” on their screens, and welcome it, she says.

“The horse ran away… There’s definitely an embrace of new voices [and] more diverse stories being told.”

Hollywood realizes it has “a case to answer”

O’Hara agrees that the terrain is changing in filmmaking.

The Oscars for directors Chlo Zhao and Jane Campion, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, signal a “very important” move, she says.

“What we’ve seen over the last few years is Hollywood realizing that there’s a case to be answered here in terms of their, frankly, discrimination against female directors.

“They’re starting to realize how bad it looks and that there’s some talent they’re missing.”

There is even an accreditation now, a Reframe stampfor films that achieve gender parity in their cast or crew.

Down says there is no additional funding or promotion; rather, “it’s a point of pride”.

She says there’s a saying in Hollywood that Ginger Rogers “does the exact same thing as Fred Astaire, but backwards and in heels but everyone’s still talking about Fred Astaire”.

It is a pattern that could finally disappear.