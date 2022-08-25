New this week: “Me Time”, DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone | Entertainment





– As an action star, Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic characters – Rocky Balboa, Rambo – have always relied on old muscle for his powers. (OK and a human growth hormone .) But in “Samaritan,” Stallone, 76, stars as an elderly superhero with superhuman strength living anonymously as a garbage collector. The film, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video, was made by MGM but has seen its release delayed several times over the past two years before landing exclusively on the streaming platform. – In “Me time,” Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad whose wife (Regina Hall) and kids go away for the weekend, allowing him to reconnect with an old friend (Mark Wahlberg). A wild weekend ensues. Streaming Friday on Netflix. -AP Film Writer Jake Coyle MUSIC “If 13 is an unlucky number, don’t tell DJ Khaled. His new album ‘God Did’ is his 13th full set and he teased it with the banger “Stay alive” alongside frequent collaborators Drake and Lil Baby. Another apparent combo on Friday’s release is a song with Future and Lil Baby, at least according to an Instagram post. Khaled also confirmed that Future would feature twice on the record and, in a third message, shouted to his two rap peers to “believe” in him. “They don’t believe in us, Future did, Lil Baby did,” Khaled wrote. If that’s not enough to woo you, earlier in August he confirmed that Jay-Z would be featured on the record as well. – Marcus King and his dazzling guitar skills have once again teamed up with Black Keys frontman and Grammy-winning producer Dan Auerbach to create the album “Young Blood,” which will be released on Friday. ‘Young Blood’ follows King’s Grammy-nominated album ‘El Dorado’ and features blues and rock “Blood on the tracks.” Born into a family of musicians, King’s musical gifts earned him a following as a teenager and the album is steeped in 70s rock ‘n’ roll. One of the highlights is the “Good and Gone” free-sounding with the opening line “Look out the window baby, here’s your man / Looking suspicious with that gun in hand.” – Duncan Sheik returns with a cover of his own music on Friday after working on musicals for a while. “Claptrap” is the singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album and the first in seven years. He claims the slinky “Experience”, the Peter Gabriel-ish ballad “Maybe” and the electro-bouncing “There is nothing to say” which includes a nod to its theatrical roots in the lyrics, “Don’t cry for me, Argentina.” The ‘Barely Breathing’ songwriter has made a second name for himself on stage, including Broadway shows ‘Spring Awakening’ and ‘American Psycho’ as well as the new ” NOIR “. – Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer TELEVISION — Canoe Man’s nickname sounds friendly. It was, however, what a British man was tagged for faking his death by drowning in an insurance scam. The offbeat mini-series “The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe” is based on the true story of a former prison guard whose scheme went way beyond what he promised his wife. The couple, played by Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock,” “Ray Donovan”) and Monica Dolan (“A Very English Scandal”), left their sons in the dark and grieving for their still-living father, which didn’t bother them. endears. to the judge who ultimately presided over the case. The series debuts Tuesday on the BritBox streaming service. — “Katrina Babies” reveals the hurricane’s endless toll on New Orleans. The HBO documentary was directed by first-time filmmaker and New Orleans native Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 when the deadly hurricane hit in 2005. He has spent the past six years collecting the memories of those who also endured tragedy in their youth. The film combines interviews, home movies, animations and archival footage to reveal the grief still harbored by survivors and to probe the trauma of multi-generational racism. “Katrina Babies” debuts Wednesday on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. – Looking for something to tide you over until ‘The Crown’ returns later this year? Try PBS “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family”, a three-part docuseries that premieres Sunday on PBS and www. PBS.org. Even casual royal supporters may know that Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII, was beheaded for alleged crimes of adultery and treason. It turns out that Anne’s fate was rooted not only in her lofty ambitions, but also in those of her power-hungry family, as detailed in the series of rare original 16th-century letters and documents, the prospect of Tudor scholars and dramatic re-enactments. — Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer “Funny Pages” which opens Friday in theaters and on video-on-demand, represents an even more twisty path to release. Owen Kline (son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates) struggled to garner attention for his directorial debut. But after “Uncut Gems” filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie signed on as producers, A24 picked up the film and it premiered this year in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. And the film — a grungy coming-of-age tale that channels a low-budget ’90s indie spirit — is one of the most notable debuts of the year. Daniel Zolghardri stars as a teenage cartoonist who shuns his posh family life in Princeton, NJ, to live alone in Trenton and try to become an R. Crumb-style artist.

