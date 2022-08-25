Bollywood roundup: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Khushboo Atre, and more…

– Advertising –

Why Kiara Advani slapped Shahid Kapoor in the head

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is set to appear in the next episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with actor Shahid Kapoor, once slapped her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star “, Shahid Kapoor, in his head.

In an interesting bingo game, Kiara revealed why she slapped Shahid Kapoor in the head. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait eight hours because there was a discussion about what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” Kiara said.

Karan immediately validated his decision to slap Shahid and said, “If I was made to wait eight hours for a discussion about shoes, I would do it too.”

The new episode will see sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and Bollywood greatness as Kiara and Shahid bring their honest and outspoken side to the couch.

Season 7 of “Koffee With Karan” airs new episodes every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

While joking! Vijay says Ananya believes in mermaids; she gives it to him

New Delhi- Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how his ‘Liger’ co-star Ananya Panday believes in the existence of mermaids.

He jokingly said, “Ananya believes mermaids exist and she really likes them.” To this, Ananya replied, “Yes, they exist and Vijay believes in aliens.”

While promoting their film in the capital, Vijay and Ananya shared BTS moments with IANS.

Praising the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress, Vijay said, “She is hard working and dedicated to acting. Also, she is quite imaginative like a child and at times her imagination can be high. And sometimes that can lead to it being funny.

Ananya has played different types of roles in films such as “Student of the Year 2”, “Khaali Peeli”, and “Gehraiyaan”.

Although some of her films have failed at the box office, she has high hopes for “Liger”. Also, she wanted to be part of a commercial movie like this and so having the opportunity to be part of it made her happy.

Ananya said, “I try to give my best in most movies, but whether it works out at the box office or not is something in my hands. I can’t take the pressure, but of course I can try to improve myself.

She added, “With this movie, it’s completely a commercial masala movie and I always wanted to be part of such a movie. It’s the greatest thing of all time and I can’t wait for audiences to love the film and my work.

Working with Pankaj Tripathi is like going to drama school: Khushboo Atre

Mumbai– Actress Khushboo Atre, who plays the wife of Pankaj Tripathi’s character Madhav Mishra in the web series ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, reveals what it was like working with her co-star in the third season and her role in it.

She shares, “In the last season, they were newlyweds and now people will be able to see what happens after a while of marriage. Pankaj ji is a very simple man. He is very easy and accommodating to work with. “Plus, the chemistry we’ve built together on screen comes very naturally. As a result, he also seems very easy on screen. He’s an academy in himself.”

The actress who has worked in ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal – Justice, Out of Order’ and more, reveals how her character Ratna will evolve in the third season.

“I think honesty is the greatest value when preparing any character. Ratna is very real and honest, so I try to achieve that.

Giving an overview of the series, she says, “This will be Madhav Mishra’s toughest cast. This season, the show gets bigger and better as the witty lawyer tackles one of the toughest cases of his career as he takes on a steely-grained assistant prosecutor Lekha. , played by Shweta Basu Prasad. It was a very fruitful experience. All the co-actors are so amazing at what they do and the atmosphere on set was very warm. ”

While talking about her upcoming projects, she shares, “I shot for a feature film in the UK this month, which will be released next year. Then there are few shorts in the works and another project is about to be released. Apart from that, I regularly do theater and plays.

The biggest stars are the humblest and most grounded: Zayn Ibad Khan

Mumbai– Even though for many years there has been a discussion about the difference between an actor and a star, “Aashiqana” actor Zayn Ibad Khan does not believe there is a difference between the two and shares his point of view. view of nepotism in the industry.

“I don’t believe in this phenomenon. I think anyone who does their job honestly and gives their heart and soul and everything to their work is a star. And the biggest stars are always the most humble and grounded because they’ve had a journey that makes them that way. I believe that the one who is down to earth, even after huge success, is the real star,” he says.

While the opportunities are plentiful, so is the competition in the industry right now. This is probably the reason why the difference between actor and star is not that big. Moreover, OTT has changed the game for many.

The whole discussion about how knowing someone in showbiz helps make good projects work is a never-ending debate, the actor said.

“In fact, there are very bad viruses in the industry and they never let strangers work in the industry. If they think you are the one with the potential, they will try to capture you and your work. to come, tricking you into their exclusive contracts,” Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame shares.

“I didn’t fall into that trap, but I know a lot of people who got entangled, which led to a waste of talent,” he claimed.

“I think it’s good for someone who has ties and sources in the industry or maybe child stars could be considered first for any part. But whoever has that talent will stick around. because this industry doesn’t belong to anyone. If you do good, things will eventually fall into place, no matter who you are, a child star or someone like me,” he adds.

‘Paatal Lok’ gave me my big break, says Ishwak Singh

Mumbai– Actor Ishwak Singh, who received a positive response for his work in the streaming series “Rocket Boys”, is about to complete ten years in the industry and the actor gives credit to another streaming series hugely popular “Paatal Lok” for bringing him public love and recognition.

In ‘Rocket Boys’, Ishwak played Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space program, but it was ‘Paatal Lok’, where he played the character of Imran Ansari, a policeman who surrenders to IPS, and caught eyeballs, thanks to his work.

The actor is extremely grateful for the opportunities presented to him. But he confesses he has a special place for ‘Paatal Lok’ which saw him achieve a major breakthrough.

“It’s been almost a decade since my journey in the film industry started, but it was ‘Paatal Lok’ that catapulted my career in the industry,” he said.

“It gave me the identity that I have always sought as an actor given the role that was given to me and the appreciation that was given to me. I am certainly grateful for all the other opportunities I’ve had before, because without those roles I wouldn’t be where I am today. But sometimes it’s that role, that character that opens those closed doors for you,” he added. .

“Paatal Lok” is a crime thriller web series that was released in 2020. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. (IANS)