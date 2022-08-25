Entertainment
Bollywood: Calls for boycott on social media platforms worsen Bollywood’s woes
Online boycott calls and messages gained momentum near the release of Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this month and do not appear to be diminishing.
The filmmakers fear that these boycott calls will have an impact on their box office receipts.
There is no insurance against these circumstances, said a producer whose film is due out in a month and whose star is the target of boycott calls. Even if we try to obtain compensation, the premium will be too high. We have no choice but to wait and watch and we hope this wave of boycott will subside,” said the producer, who requested anonymity.
Hashtags such as BoycottBollywood, Arrogance, AliaBhatt, BoycottBrahmastra, BoycottLigerMovie, Hrithik_Roshan_Maafi_Maang, BoycottBollywoodforever and many more with abusive slurs against actors or Bollywood have been trending on Twitter.
A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is committed to showing all aspects of the conversation.
The conversational, real-time nature of the service creates an engaging environment for fans and celebrities. Over the years, moviegoers have actively shown their love and support for their favorite superstars and what’s happening in the entertainment world, the spokesperson said.
Additionally, we want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter and cannot allow or temporarily block content from appearing in Trends if it is found to violate Twitter rules, the person added.
Boycott Bollywood and Boycott Bollywood movies are popular searches on Facebook.
On Instagram, the boycottBolywood hashtag generated more than 140,000 posts. On YouTube, videos posted by content creators on the Bollywood boycott trend garner thousands of views.
Meta said he had no comment to share. YouTube did not respond to an email seeking comment until press time on Tuesday.
Harish Bijoor, business and brand strategy expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults, said cancel culture can manifest in two ways, first, through social media comments that call for cancel or boycott something, and secondly, by an activation in the field.
Right now, conversations about boycotting Bollywood are on social media. They have yet to reach ground-level activation, Bijoor said. They can affect box office collections. Bollywood is worried. But Bollywood is also worried for other reasons. Southern films are doing very well. All of Bollywood is waiting for this great success which does not come.
A filmmaker soon to release a film said it was disheartening to see the way films were being boycotted.
It takes a lot of hard work from many people to make a movie. The stars are only one face, while there are at least 250 to 300 more people who depend on the success of a movie for their livelihood, he said. The people who boycott the stars don’t understand that they (the stars) are the least affected financially by such appeals. They have their money upfront and have no skin in the game.
Many stars have already expressed their opinion on social networks against these calls for a boycott.
A producer whose big-budget film recently slumped at the box office after receiving such calls for a boycott, said it was hard to justify the impact such calls had on box office revenue.
But, as word of mouth plays a positive role, such calls could also have equally devastating consequences for a movie, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/media/entertainment/boycott-calls-on-social-media-platforms-add-to-bollywood-woes/articleshow/93762243.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google’s new Pixel 6A is already $150 off August 25, 2022
- Britain’s Boris Johnson in Kyiv warns of ‘fragile’ plan for talks with Russia August 25, 2022
- Bollywood: Calls for boycott on social media platforms worsen Bollywood’s woes August 25, 2022
- Delhi Confidential: Have you guessed who Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favorite chief ministers are? August 25, 2022
- Ice hockey women announces schedule 2022-23 August 25, 2022