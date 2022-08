Shia LaBeouf says he’s not a method actor

The actor, known for going to great lengths in his roles, says he doesn’t believe he’s a method actor. Roadside attractions

Shia LaBeouf is known for going above and beyond in his films, completely transforming into the character he plays. An example is his 2014 film, Fury. LaBeouf plays tank gunner Boyd “Bible” Swan in the film, and after his casting, the actor immediately joined the US National Guard. LaBeouf spent a month on base, recounting Dazed Magazine“I pulled my tooth, stabbed my face and spent days watching horses die. I didn’t bathe for four months.” Related: Shia LeBeouf Screenplay Rejected From New Screenplay Competition: ‘We’re Here to Help Writers’ Despite the intense techniques LaBeouf uses to dive into his roles, the actor says Bishop Robert Barron in a video on his YouTube that he is, in fact, not an actor of method. LaBeouf says, “I don’t really identify with that school of thought,” before saying, “I don’t know if I’m a method guy.” VIDEO OF THE DAY “I think people say that [method label] on me. I don’t really identify with that school of thought. I don’t really know what I do, where it comes from or how it happens. I know I feel a lot, I have a big heart. I don’t know if I’m a method guy – and I think some of that stuff is ridiculous.” The actor would explain his approach in more detail, preferring to be described as an “immersive actor”. “I love being immersive. I love all immersive experiences, not just acting…I love adventure and it requires total immersion, so I would consider myself an immersive actor. Like, you know. Sometimes, I feel like people on film sets, it gives some people an excuse to behave terrible.” Shia LaBeouf says he hates “acting” Via IMDb Shia LaBeouf uses technical terms to describe his career, and he wouldn’t classify it as “actor.” However, during his interview, the Transformer The actor said, “The imaginary stuff seems frivolous and not intrinsic and tasteless.” Related: 5 Best Shia LeBeouf Movies Of All Time “I hate performing because I feel like you can go wrong. When you’re really into it, you can’t go wrong… There’s a way to sustain a performance where you leave yourself very little room to error if you “I’m in the middle of it all. Imaginary stuff seems frivolous and not intrinsic and tasteless.” LaBeouf is set to return to acting after his 2020 film, Pieces of womanwith his next film Father Pio. The Hollywood star first played a role in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t worry honey. However, the drama and conflicting stories led to the actor’s withdrawal from the film. Whether this is because of LaBeouf’s “immersive” approach is still unknown as both parties cite different reasons for the exit.

