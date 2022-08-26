Konstantine Kabilafkas has been named general manager of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood in Los Angeles





Oxford Hotels and Resorts, LLC and The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood announce the appointment of Constantin Kabilafkas as General Manager of the brand’s first West Coast location. With more than two decades of industry experience, Kabilafkas now oversees the operations of the 220-room luxury lifestyle property, including on-site amenities such as its food and beverage outlets, including the SoCal-centric restaurant and bar About Last Knife (ALK); an event space in the courtyard; and the 12,000 square foot I|O Rooftop, the largest public rooftop space in Los Angeles, which features a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, two bars, a pool, fire pits and a body of water. Sponsored and managed by Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, respectively, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is the 10e California-owned, and 12e in the western region. After spending his teens and early twenties in Hollywood as an aspiring musician and concertgoer, Kabilafkas hopes to bring the true spirit of the Hollywood experience to the hotel. Kabilafkas is for “freedom, flexibility and fun”, as his original career plan was to enter the rock ‘n roll scene as a performer on the Sunset Strip. Kabilafkas aims to incorporate an element of this mindset into his work at Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, where he is dedicated to creating an elevated yet accessible experience for guests and locals seeking vibrant nightlife, of dynamic restaurants, sophisticated architecture, innovative technology, high touch. culture of service and privileged location. Kabilafkas began his hospitality career in high school, working as a dishwasher at one of his family’s 19 restaurants in Southern California. While continuing to play music part-time, he then learned to work in all the stations of a restaurant and used this experience to later become the owner of his own restaurant. Seeking a lifestyle that didn’t require a seven-day work week, he devoted his time to his wife and newborn daughter and returned to his family’s homeland of Greece, For many months. Upon his return to the United States, Kabilafkas continued his restaurant expertise with managerial roles at the Casa del Mar hotel in Santa Monica, the Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, the iconic Biltmore in Los Angeles, and more. . He has since held key leadership positions with the Luxe in Bel-Air group, TAO at The Dream in Hollywood The Standard in downtown Los Angeles and was the opening General Manager of the Pasadena Hotel & Pool, before to join the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood team. The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood

Los Angeles, California

United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hospitalitynet.org/appointment/79024683.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos