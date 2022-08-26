The Daily News Wins Multiple Awards at the 2022 NCPA Competition

Taking over as editor of the Daily News in June was humbling, knowing that I would be working with some of the best local reporters in eastern North Carolina.

Having had the privilege of doing so as a journalist before, I now have the honor to announce their achievements thanks to all their hard work.

The Daily News picked up six awards at the North Carolina Press Association’s 2022 Awards Banquet Thursday night.

Since 1873, the NCPA has supported North Carolina newspapers, readership and advertising. The NCPA strives to protect the public’s right to know by championing open government and First Amendment freedoms and helps maintain public access to local, state, and federal government.

The staff placed in the top three in six different categories, demonstrating strong reach in covering local education reporting issues, as well as local arts and entertainment, sports and general excellence at Jacksonville and Onslow County.

All awards were won in NCPA Editorial Division D.

As a staff, The Daily News won 1st place in Overall Excellence for Websites. A testament to careful planning and organization to bring readers directly to the Daily News homepage and to the local news stories that matter to them.

Sportswriter Chris Miller won 1st place for Feature Writing with baseball’s Southwest Carter Dudley paying tribute to Marine’s late father in life, on the Diamond. Miller also won 1st place in Sports Writing.

Miller’s sports chronicle series focused on the summer of 2021 and explored the effects of a bill proposed by a local state representative that would have thwarted a realignment process set out by the sports association of state high schools.

These chronicles gave voice to many sports directors, coaches and even school administrators who did not want to speak publicly for fear of negative reactions from politicians.

Former public safety reporter Trevor Dunnell won 2nd place in Education Reporting for his four-part series titled Bullying and Onslow County Schools. becoming the “Legacy” of his deceased friend.

Former reporter and now editor of the Washington County News and Holmes County Florida announcer, Jennifer Rich won 3rd place for writing headlines with Hook, Wine and Sinker and “Trash Tickets Stink ?

Why local journalism matters

To say I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished in Eastern NC is an understatement.

Many may not know this, but we work together daily with our sister newspapers in Kinston, New Bern, Wilmington and Fayetteville to help bring issues to light that go beyond our front door in OnslowCounty.

Our local reporters have dedicated their time and effort to help you report on topics and issues that matter to you and the impact they can have on your lives. But the importance of local journalism goes far beyond bringing you the news on a daily basis.

We are a local business. We are your neighbors. We are your friends and family and we are part of the community. Local newspapers perform essential tasks every day to help inform and educate readers while holding elected officials and leaders accountable.

We can also reap the benefits of being able to celebrate all that is good in our region. Local newspapers also help give a voice to those who are underserved or unknown within the community.

I can’t think of a better way to show my support for these local journalists than with a subscription to The Daily News. This alone helps journalism continue to thrive in eastern North Carolina and without it, local issues and stories like these die in the dark. .

However, if you see them going out, be sure to tell them congratulations. They work hard for you, do it because they love it, and want to see this community thrive as best it can.

